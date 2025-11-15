BETTER SCHOOLS PROGRAMME FUNDS DRY UP

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education district and provincial offices throughout the country have ground to a halt and will shut down by January next year due to a serious financial crisis created by the suspension of Better Schools Project Zimbabwe (BSPZ), reliable sources have told Masvingo Mirror.

All Ministry of Education offices are run through BSPZ funds after Government stopped funding education a long time ago except paying teachers’ salaries.

Credible sources told Masvingo Mirror that district and provincial offices have not paid rentals for their offices, electricity and water since BSPZ was suspended on October 6, 2025, and chances are that local authorities and Zesa will be cutting off supply in the next few weeks. Local offices have also not paid salaries for workers including clerks and cleaners and there is no fuel for schools’ inspectors to carry out business, said a source.

Currently inspectors have no fuel to visit schools.

The source said Government has zero capacity to run education without BSPZ.

“Government stopped running education years back. Education is saddled by BSPZ which is a fund mobilised through levies on children,” said one source.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro said that there will be no closure of offices because the source of funding for the Ministry is Government and he argued that the Ministry is getting the lion’s share of the national budget.

However, sources in the Ministry said Government has long stopped funding education. They said every bill including vehicles, fuel and T and S allowances for officials are funded by BSPZ.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president, Dr Takavafira Zhou said BSPZ must never substitute the responsibility of the Government.

They said Government used to fund every child in school through per Capita Grant introduced by Robert Mugabe but this has since been stopped. Per Capita Grand was used to buy books, chalks and charts and it cascaded right down to the school and the pupil. Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) also started by President Mugabe in the First Republic to pay fees for underprivileged children is now into its fifth year without disbursing a cent to schools. Mnangagwa introduced Grant in Aid, a facility to help poor schools but this again has been stopped.

“This means that Government, except for teachers’ salaries is paying virtually nothing to the education system. Government is not funding education and without BSPZ the system will crumble in six months,” said a source.

Ndoro however, said, “the source of funding for Ministry costs is Government and we are very happy because year in year out we get the lion’s share of the budget”.

“We pray that either payment of BSPZ will be outlawed, or that a legislative framework would be put in place for accountability of the funds … BSPZ must never substitute the responsibility of the Government to be accountable for the functionality of the provincial and district offices…,” said Zhou. Masvingo Mirror