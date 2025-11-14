DOC IN THE DOCK FOR DRUGS

Four individuals, including a 49-year-old medical doctor, were arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on November 9, 2025, on charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

The accused persons are Farikai Manjeya (49), Tafara Chigoya (28), Kudakwashe Godknows Mutata (29), and Tariro Pambwa (35).

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), police detectives received a tip-off about suspected illicit drug activity at the doctors’ cottages in Gweru.

The first accused is a resident and a medical doctor at the location. Upon conducting a search on November 9, detectives found the four individuals allegedly smoking crystal meth using J-pipes and cigarette lighters.

The J-pipes, a cigarette lighter, and an empty sachet were seized as evidence.

The accused were subsequently arrested and remanded in custody pending a bail hearing.

The NPAZ emphasised the importance of community involvement in combating drug abuse, urging communities to work with law enforcement to report all cases of drug use to safeguard the youth and society. Sunday News