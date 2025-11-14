DOC IN THE DOCK FOR DRUGS

Four individuals, including a 49-year-old medical doctor, were arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on November 9, 2025, on charges of possessing dangerous drugs.
The accused
persons are Farikai Manjeya (49), Tafara Chigoya (28), Kudakwashe Godknows
Mutata (29), and Tariro Pambwa (35).
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), police detectives
received a tip-off about suspected illicit drug activity at the doctors’
cottages in Gweru.
The first
accused is a resident and a medical doctor at the location. Upon conducting a
search on November 9, detectives found the four individuals allegedly smoking
crystal meth using J-pipes and cigarette lighters.
The J-pipes, a
cigarette lighter, and an empty sachet were seized as evidence.
The accused
were subsequently arrested and remanded in custody pending a bail hearing.
The NPAZ
emphasised the importance of community involvement in combating drug abuse,
urging communities to work with law enforcement to report all cases of drug use
to safeguard the youth and society. Sunday News
