NETONE BOSS CLEARED OF FRAUD

The Harare regional magistrate has cleared NetOne Chief Executive Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, who had been accused of fraud involving US$1.2 million.

Engineer Mushanawani approached Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa applying for the revocation of his placement on remand saying his arrest and prosecution was a violation of his rights as there was no wrongdoing on his part.

The application was granted yesterday.

In her findings, Mrs Gofa said everything that the State was accusing him of doing was an open secret to the company as all Engineer Mushanawani’s principals were aware of all the system upgrades.

She stated that there was no evidence linking Engineer Mushanawani to the said offence and removed him from remand.

The allegations arose following NetOne’s decision to engage a company called Farevic Systems to replace its SAGE 1000 accounting system with a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.

The State alleged Engineer Mushanawani connived with NetOne’s chief technology officer Christopher Muchechemera to secretly contract Lunartech Solutions for an upgrade of the same SAGE 1000 system.

They further alleged that Engineer Mushanawani went on to sign two more addendums with Lunartech, inflating the cost of upgrading a system that was already earmarked for replacement to more than US$1.2 million and without the approval of NetOne’s board.

Engineer Mushanawani’s lawyer Admire Rubaya said his client was arrested for doing things right at the firm adding that investigators had been misled and exposed their ignorance of operations at the mobile network operator.

He said there is no way he could have misrepresented to a board which is composed of highly qualified experts in technology.

“Accused is at a loss as to why he finds himself arrested and prosecuted over an issue which exposes ZACC officers’ lack of understanding of IT Systems.

“SAGE 1000 System product had reached the end-of-sale stage, wherein SAGE South Africa communicated to NetOne that there was not going to be any maintenance and support beyond the 31st of December 2024.

“Contrary to the State`s claims, the upgrading of the SAGE ERP 1000 to SAGE L200 was imperative as it was a viable alternative wherein Sage South Africa would provide vendor maintenance and support. This was key and had been approved by the board.

“The Accused is lost when it is alleged that there was no Board authority when the same Board approved the Strategic Plan for 2025, which included the upgrade of the SAGE, which is currently operational,” his lawyer argued.

He further argued that none of the said people he allegedly connived with since September had been arrested which he said shows the allegations were fictitious.

“Up to date no one has been arrested as having committed the alleged offence with the Accused person. This clearly shows that the State misrepresented to the court that the Accused had committed the alleged offence in the manner alleged,” the application read.

The State further alleged that Engineer Mushanawani entered into another unapproved deal with Diztech, paying US$79,467 for consultancy and training services which were already covered under the Farevic Systems contract, allegations he denied.

“For the record, there is no contract that was signed between Diztech (Pvt) Ltd and Netone as alleged, neither has there been any payment of even a dime to Diztech (Pvt) Ltd from Netone relating to Consultancy and Training Services connected to SAGE L200, since no such services were ever provided by Diztech (Pvt) Ltd,” his lawyer said.

They argued the State had failed to establish a case against him and rebut his version of events.

“State’s failure to establish and explain the existence of reasonable suspicion, particularly taking into account the Applicant’s uncontroverted evidence of the circumstances of his arrest, serves to confirm the arbitrary nature of the Applicant’s arrest.” H Metro