HRE TEACHER STEALS FROM HUSBAND

A teacher at Selbourne Primary School in the capital, Patricia Yusufu, is currently serving 170 hours of community service at Wilkins Hospital after being convicted of theft.

A Harare magistrate, Nyaradzo Manokore, found her guilty of stealing US$5,200 from her erstwhile husband, Mike Charles.

“The accused is sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for three years on the condition that she does not commit any offenses involving dishonesty during this period.

“If she does, she will face imprisonment without the option of a fine,” read the sentence.

“Of the remaining 18 months of imprisonment, she must make restitution to Mike Charles for the sum of US$5,200 by November 31, 2025.

“The last two months of imprisonment hinge on her completing 170 hours of community service at Wilkins Hospital within five weeks.”

Patricia and Mike’s marriage of 18 years collapsed after Mike discovered her alleged affair with a married Zimbabwean man living in the United Kingdom, identified only as Walter. ‘‘I found evidence that my wife had been involved with three different men, including Walter, who bought her a Honda Fit,’’ Mike lamented.

Patricia refused to comment to H-Metro. H Metro