HRE TEACHER STEALS FROM HUSBAND

A Harare
magistrate, Nyaradzo Manokore, found her guilty of stealing US$5,200 from her
erstwhile husband, Mike Charles.
“The accused is
sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for three years on the condition
that she does not commit any offenses involving dishonesty during this period.
“If she does,
she will face imprisonment without the option of a fine,” read the sentence.
“Of the
remaining 18 months of imprisonment, she must make restitution to Mike Charles
for the sum of US$5,200 by November 31, 2025.
“The last two
months of imprisonment hinge on her completing 170 hours of community service
at Wilkins Hospital within five weeks.”
Patricia and
Mike’s marriage of 18 years collapsed after Mike discovered her alleged affair
with a married Zimbabwean man living in the United Kingdom, identified only as
Walter. ‘‘I found evidence that my wife
had been involved with three different men, including Walter, who bought her a
Honda Fit,’’ Mike lamented.
Patricia
refused to comment to H-Metro. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment