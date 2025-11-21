MWONZORA TAKES MUKOYI TO COURT

An MDC official allegedly locked out other party members from the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House after the movement failed to pay for his medical bills.
MDC-T
secretary-general Tapiwa Mashakada submitted an affidavit at the High Court for
spoliation against Shakespeare Mukoyi, for allegedly locking them out of the
office.
Mashakada cited
Mukoyi, Norest Marara and the ZRP officer commanding Harare province as
respondents in his application.
The applicants
in the case, MDC-T party and its leader Douglas Mwonzora, want the High Court
to order Mukoyi and Marara to return possession of MRT House to them.
They also
sought the court to enlist the services of the sheriff to ensure the duo
returned possession of the said premises to the applicants.
In his
affidavit, Mashakada said Mwonzora was elected president of MDC-T at the
extraordinary congress on November 20, 2020, unopposed and went on to appoint
Mukoyi as secretary for defence.
He also claimed
Marara was expelled from the party in 2023.
“Sometime in
2001 or thereabout, MDC-T acquired a building known as Morgan Richard
Tsvangirai House,” the application read in part.
“Since December
2020, that president has been Mwonzora.
“It also
exercises possession of the premises through its secretary-general in his
capacity as the overall administrator in terms of clause 9.5 of the MDC-T
constitution. I am currently the secretary-general of the MDC-T.”
He said they
were surprised when the respondents took control of the building on November 12
and locked them out.
“Without the
consent of the applicants, they changed the keys to the premises and locked
themselves inside while applicants were locked out,” Mashakada submitted.
“They assaulted
and kidnapped some of the staff members of the MDC-T, who included Maria Sazera
who is a married woman.”
Mashakada said
Mukoyi and Marara later held a Press conference where Mukoyi justified his
actions as having been prompted by his demand that the MDC-T meets his medical
bills.
At the same
Press conference, the respondents stated that they did not want to see Mwonzora
at the building.
“They later
removed all staff members of the MDC-T and locked them out of the premises.
“As things
stand, the respondents and their 20 hooligans are camping inside the premises
and they are being supplied food by unknown people from outside the premises.”
Mashakada said
Mukoyi’s actions amounted to illicit dispossession of applicants of the
property.
“It is also
important to note that the national council meeting was going to discuss the
budget for next year and pave way for future fundraising which should start
immediately,” he submitted.
Mashakada
further averred that the party wishes to participate in the parliamentary
by-elections in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.
“It is clear
that the respondents have chosen to take the law into their own hands and have
dispossessed the applicants of the property without a valid court order or any
lawful authority.
“Since their
unlawful takeover of the party in clear violation of its constitution (they
have) been writing correspondence purporting to be acting for and on behalf of
the party.
“It is just and
equitable that the applicant’s possession of the property be restored in
accordance with the law.” Newsday
