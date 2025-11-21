MWONZORA TAKES MUKOYI TO COURT

An MDC official allegedly locked out other party members from the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House after the movement failed to pay for his medical bills.

MDC-T secretary-general Tapiwa Mashakada submitted an affidavit at the High Court for spoliation against Shakespeare Mukoyi, for allegedly locking them out of the office.

Mashakada cited Mukoyi, Norest Marara and the ZRP officer commanding Harare province as respondents in his application.

The applicants in the case, MDC-T party and its leader Douglas Mwonzora, want the High Court to order Mukoyi and Marara to return possession of MRT House to them.

They also sought the court to enlist the services of the sheriff to ensure the duo returned possession of the said premises to the applicants.

In his affidavit, Mashakada said Mwonzora was elected president of MDC-T at the extraordinary congress on November 20, 2020, unopposed and went on to appoint Mukoyi as secretary for defence.

He also claimed Marara was expelled from the party in 2023.

“Sometime in 2001 or thereabout, MDC-T acquired a building known as Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House,” the application read in part.

“Since December 2020, that president has been Mwonzora.

“It also exercises possession of the premises through its secretary-general in his capacity as the overall administrator in terms of clause 9.5 of the MDC-T constitution. I am currently the secretary-general of the MDC-T.”

He said they were surprised when the respondents took control of the building on November 12 and locked them out.

“Without the consent of the applicants, they changed the keys to the premises and locked themselves inside while applicants were locked out,” Mashakada submitted.

“They assaulted and kidnapped some of the staff members of the MDC-T, who included Maria Sazera who is a married woman.”

Mashakada said Mukoyi and Marara later held a Press conference where Mukoyi justified his actions as having been prompted by his demand that the MDC-T meets his medical bills.

At the same Press conference, the respondents stated that they did not want to see Mwonzora at the building.

“They later removed all staff members of the MDC-T and locked them out of the premises.

“As things stand, the respondents and their 20 hooligans are camping inside the premises and they are being supplied food by unknown people from outside the premises.”

Mashakada said Mukoyi’s actions amounted to illicit dispossession of applicants of the property.

“It is also important to note that the national council meeting was going to discuss the budget for next year and pave way for future fundraising which should start immediately,” he submitted.

Mashakada further averred that the party wishes to participate in the parliamentary by-elections in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

“It is clear that the respondents have chosen to take the law into their own hands and have dispossessed the applicants of the property without a valid court order or any lawful authority.

“Since their unlawful takeover of the party in clear violation of its constitution (they have) been writing correspondence purporting to be acting for and on behalf of the party.

“It is just and equitable that the applicant’s possession of the property be restored in accordance with the law.” Newsday