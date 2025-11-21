WAR OVER TOWN CLERK'S CONTRACT EXTENSION

Bulawayo Mayor, Senator David Coltart, has publicly denounced what he terms an “illegal and unlawful” extension of Town Clerk Christopher Dube’s contract, revealing a shocking pattern of intimidation, threats against councillors and a complete breakdown of orderly council proceedings that has left the city’s administration in legal limbo.
The mayor’s
explosive revelations came during a press conference at his mayoral parlour on
Friday afternoon, called to correct what he described as “fundamentally
incorrect” reports in state-controlled media regarding the status of the Town
Clerk’s employment contract.
“The reason for
this press conference is because both of these articles are incorrect,” Coltart
stated, referring to two reports published in state controlled media on
November 17, 2025 and November 20, 2025.
“They concern
matters of great importance to the city of Bulawayo and its residents. It’s
important that the correct factual position be placed before the public.”
The mayor
systematically dismantled the media reports, pointing out critical factual
errors. “Regarding the second article published yesterday on 20 November, 2025
there are numerous errors in that document. For example, it says in a council
meeting yesterday, namely 19 November 2025, there was no council meeting on 19
November, 2025. The last full council meeting was held on 5 November, 2025 and
I personally did not attend any meeting of council on 19 November 2025,” he
said.”
“In fact, I’m
not aware of any council meeting which was held on that day. It also refers to
a meeting attended by (Bulawayo Provincial ) Minister of State, Judith Ncube
and Minister of Local Government, Daniel Garwe. No such meeting was held at
which both of them attended.
Coltart
expressed his strongest criticism for the core claim of the reporting, saying
the worst aspect of the report is the completely false reporting regarding the
extension of the town clerk’ contract.
“In fact, it
purports that there was a legal resolution passed, and as set out in the
statement, that is not the case. At present, there is no binding legal
resolution regarding the town clerk’s extension.”
Coltart
provided a detailed chronology of events that revealed an administration in
crisis, marked by unprecedented hostility and procedural violations.
The conflict
originated in September when the Human Capital Director brought a resolution to
the General Purposes Committee seeking to extend Dube’s contract until age 70,
based on Statutory Instrument 197 of 2024.
Concerns were
immediately raised about whether the SI applied to fixed-term contracts, with
Coltart warning that setting a precedent could have “much wider implications
for the Civil Service.”
The mayor said
the situation escalated dramatically during a meeting on September 30, 2025
when the Town Clerk threatened him “in the presence of the Human Resources
Director and the Deputy Mayor.”
Coltart
revealed that Dube has since apologised in writing “for losing his temper.”
The crisis
reached its peak during the Full Council meeting on November 5, 2025.
“The debate
rapidly degenerated into total disorder with certain Councillors making threats
against those in favour of the original resolution,” Coltart stated.
“Members of the
General Purposes Committee who were in favour of the formal resolution tendered
were threatened and vilified and their attempt to debate the issue was drowned
out by some other Councillors.”
Faced with what
he described as “rising tempers, the slanderous vilification of some
Councillors and threats issued,” Coltart exercised his authority under council
standing orders.
“I banged the
Mayor’s gavel and said, amidst the mayhem, uproar and shouting, that it was
impossible to have a free and fair debate, never mind vote, and adjourned the
meeting.”
The mayor then
described a deeply concerning scene where as he stood up to leave, “one
Councillor shouted across the Chamber calling on other Councillors to close the
exit door to prevent me from leaving, and as I left one Councillor in fact
stood in my way but I got past that person.”
Coltart also
revealed that “subsequent to the adjournment of the meeting, an illegal meeting
was convened in which the Town Clerk’s contract was purportedly extended by
five years.”
He said this
was done under a coercive atmosphere.
“Several
Councillors have expressed to me that whilst they were present in that meeting
they felt under grave intimidation from the small clique of Councillors who
were aggressively advocating a five year extension.”
The mayor was
unequivocal about the legal status of this proceeding.
“The resolution
purportedly passed in the second ‘meeting’ held on 8 November, 2025 is illegal
and of no force and effect. As a result, as things stand, there is no binding
resolution at present extending the Town Clerk’s contract,” Coltart said.
Coltart
defended his decision to adjourn the November 5, 2025 meeting, citing Clause 34
of the BCC Standing Orders, which reads:
“If disorder
should arise the Mayor or Chairman, acting in his discretion, may quit the
Chair and announce the adjournment of the meeting and by that announcement the
meeting shall be adjourned.”
Coltart further
noted that “no notice was issued for the subsequent meeting, which was
unlawful” under the same standing orders as read with the Urban Councils Act.
The mayor
expressed deep concern about the impact of the crisis on the city’s ability to
address pressing challenges.
“It is deeply
concerning that this issue is consuming so much time, when the city faces so
many other challenges, including water shortages, litter and the creation of a
viable economy in the city,” Coltart said.
He also
revealed worrying developments since the illegal meeting where BCC management
members were also threatened.
“I have, since
the meeting of 5 November, 2025 been advised of threats levelled against at
least two members of the BCC management team which is unacceptable,” said the
mayor.
“The irregular
leaking of confidential Council documents this week to the (media house), which
themselves do not in certain respects appear to reflect the factual position,
is a red line which has necessitated this statement,” Coltart added.
Despite the
turmoil, the mayor indicated that the General Purposes Committee “remains
committed to finding a lawful and rational resolution to this situation but
cannot do so in the face of brazenly illegal conduct and in a climate of fear,
threats and intimidation.”
The mayor
concluded that the current situation, where the pursuit of personal interests
is crowding out attention to serious challenges facing Bulawayo.
“It is shameful
and must immediately end in the best interests of the people we serve, namely
the residents of the City of Bulawayo,” he said. CITE
