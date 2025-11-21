WAR OVER TOWN CLERK'S CONTRACT EXTENSION

Bulawayo Mayor, Senator David Coltart, has publicly denounced what he terms an “illegal and unlawful” extension of Town Clerk Christopher Dube’s contract, revealing a shocking pattern of intimidation, threats against councillors and a complete breakdown of orderly council proceedings that has left the city’s administration in legal limbo.

The mayor’s explosive revelations came during a press conference at his mayoral parlour on Friday afternoon, called to correct what he described as “fundamentally incorrect” reports in state-controlled media regarding the status of the Town Clerk’s employment contract.

“The reason for this press conference is because both of these articles are incorrect,” Coltart stated, referring to two reports published in state controlled media on November 17, 2025 and November 20, 2025.

“They concern matters of great importance to the city of Bulawayo and its residents. It’s important that the correct factual position be placed before the public.”

The mayor systematically dismantled the media reports, pointing out critical factual errors. “Regarding the second article published yesterday on 20 November, 2025 there are numerous errors in that document. For example, it says in a council meeting yesterday, namely 19 November 2025, there was no council meeting on 19 November, 2025. The last full council meeting was held on 5 November, 2025 and I personally did not attend any meeting of council on 19 November 2025,” he said.”

“In fact, I’m not aware of any council meeting which was held on that day. It also refers to a meeting attended by (Bulawayo Provincial ) Minister of State, Judith Ncube and Minister of Local Government, Daniel Garwe. No such meeting was held at which both of them attended.

Coltart expressed his strongest criticism for the core claim of the reporting, saying the worst aspect of the report is the completely false reporting regarding the extension of the town clerk’ contract.

“In fact, it purports that there was a legal resolution passed, and as set out in the statement, that is not the case. At present, there is no binding legal resolution regarding the town clerk’s extension.”

Coltart provided a detailed chronology of events that revealed an administration in crisis, marked by unprecedented hostility and procedural violations.

The conflict originated in September when the Human Capital Director brought a resolution to the General Purposes Committee seeking to extend Dube’s contract until age 70, based on Statutory Instrument 197 of 2024.

Concerns were immediately raised about whether the SI applied to fixed-term contracts, with Coltart warning that setting a precedent could have “much wider implications for the Civil Service.”

The mayor said the situation escalated dramatically during a meeting on September 30, 2025 when the Town Clerk threatened him “in the presence of the Human Resources Director and the Deputy Mayor.”

Coltart revealed that Dube has since apologised in writing “for losing his temper.”

The crisis reached its peak during the Full Council meeting on November 5, 2025.

“The debate rapidly degenerated into total disorder with certain Councillors making threats against those in favour of the original resolution,” Coltart stated.

“Members of the General Purposes Committee who were in favour of the formal resolution tendered were threatened and vilified and their attempt to debate the issue was drowned out by some other Councillors.”

Faced with what he described as “rising tempers, the slanderous vilification of some Councillors and threats issued,” Coltart exercised his authority under council standing orders.

“I banged the Mayor’s gavel and said, amidst the mayhem, uproar and shouting, that it was impossible to have a free and fair debate, never mind vote, and adjourned the meeting.”

The mayor then described a deeply concerning scene where as he stood up to leave, “one Councillor shouted across the Chamber calling on other Councillors to close the exit door to prevent me from leaving, and as I left one Councillor in fact stood in my way but I got past that person.”

Coltart also revealed that “subsequent to the adjournment of the meeting, an illegal meeting was convened in which the Town Clerk’s contract was purportedly extended by five years.”

He said this was done under a coercive atmosphere.

“Several Councillors have expressed to me that whilst they were present in that meeting they felt under grave intimidation from the small clique of Councillors who were aggressively advocating a five year extension.”

The mayor was unequivocal about the legal status of this proceeding.

“The resolution purportedly passed in the second ‘meeting’ held on 8 November, 2025 is illegal and of no force and effect. As a result, as things stand, there is no binding resolution at present extending the Town Clerk’s contract,” Coltart said.

Coltart defended his decision to adjourn the November 5, 2025 meeting, citing Clause 34 of the BCC Standing Orders, which reads:

“If disorder should arise the Mayor or Chairman, acting in his discretion, may quit the Chair and announce the adjournment of the meeting and by that announcement the meeting shall be adjourned.”

Coltart further noted that “no notice was issued for the subsequent meeting, which was unlawful” under the same standing orders as read with the Urban Councils Act.

The mayor expressed deep concern about the impact of the crisis on the city’s ability to address pressing challenges.

“It is deeply concerning that this issue is consuming so much time, when the city faces so many other challenges, including water shortages, litter and the creation of a viable economy in the city,” Coltart said.

He also revealed worrying developments since the illegal meeting where BCC management members were also threatened.

“I have, since the meeting of 5 November, 2025 been advised of threats levelled against at least two members of the BCC management team which is unacceptable,” said the mayor.

“The irregular leaking of confidential Council documents this week to the (media house), which themselves do not in certain respects appear to reflect the factual position, is a red line which has necessitated this statement,” Coltart added.

Despite the turmoil, the mayor indicated that the General Purposes Committee “remains committed to finding a lawful and rational resolution to this situation but cannot do so in the face of brazenly illegal conduct and in a climate of fear, threats and intimidation.”

The mayor concluded that the current situation, where the pursuit of personal interests is crowding out attention to serious challenges facing Bulawayo.

“It is shameful and must immediately end in the best interests of the people we serve, namely the residents of the City of Bulawayo,” he said. CITE