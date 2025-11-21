WAR VETS REJECT TAGWIREI'S FUNERAL COVER

A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has told Zanu PF politicians to respect ex-combatants and stop using them as campaign tools in the raging ruling party’s succession race.
The Andrease
Ethan Mathibela-led-ZNLWVA made the statement in response to a pledge by
businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei for funeral cover for ex-combatants.
Tagwirei, who
was recently co-opted into Zanu PF’s central committee, made the pledge at a
Harare inter-district meeting on Wednesday.
In a statement,
the ZNLWVA said ex-combatants did not need funeral cover, but genuine
empowerment for their role during the armed struggle.
“The ZNLWVA
notes with profound concern, disbelief and indignation the recent utterances by
a novice politician proposing funeral policies as a form of empowerment for the
gallant veterans of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle,” the statement read.
“Such a
proposal is not only misguided, it is an insult, a curse and a direct assault
on the dignity of those who liberated this nation.
“War veterans
did not sacrifice their youth, their futures, their limbs, their health, and in
many cases, their very lives, so that one day they could be ‘empowered’ with
burial schemes.”
Tagwirei’s
pledge emerged at a time when war veterans have pleaded with the government for
improved welfare and recognition.
For several
years, party loyalists, chiefs and legislators have received high-end vehicles
as well as other luxury assets such as mansions and property while
ex-combatants wallow in poverty.
“We fought for
freedom, land, sovereignty, justice, and generational dignity. To reduce this
monumental legacy to a funeral policy is to trivialise the liberation struggle
and belittle its heroes, both living and departed,” Mathibela added.
“We, therefore,
openly condemn and vigorously scorn such reckless statements.
“They represent
a dangerous misunderstanding of the liberation ethos, shocking disrespect for
national history, a failure of political maturity and leadership, distortion of
what empowerment truly means, and a betrayal of the sacrifices made during the
Second Chimurenga.”
Mathibela urged
the government to prioritise the welfare of war veterans by providing access to
health and medical support activities, land title deeds and full inclusion in
local economic opportunities, among other incentives.
“No serious,
patriotic or informed leader, new or old, should ever propose such a degrading
initiative. War veterans are nation builders, not charity cases waiting for
burial handouts,” he said.
“Real
empowerment includes: land securitisation and title deeds, access to health and
medical support services, decent pensions and regular upward review,
income-generating projects and business capitalisation.
“A funeral
policy is not one of them.”
The government
has been condemned for making empty promises, as the welfare of war veterans
continues to deteriorate
“Respect for
war veterans is a constitutional, moral, and national obligation,” he said.
“Offering
funeral policies as empowerment is unacceptable, disrespectful and must never
be.”
Tagwirei
announced that Harare war veterans and their spouses would be covered by
funeral policies valued at US$2 500 each. Newsday
