MUKOROKOZA KILLED IN FIGHT OVER MINE

A gold rush at Devon 86 Mine in Mashava turned tragic after a violent dispute over mining rights resulted in the death of Monashe Mache (27), from Chief Masunda area in Zvishavane.

According to reports confirmed by Masvingo Province Deputy Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, the incident stems from the discovery of gold deposits at the mine on October 15 by a group of artisanal miners, estimated to be around 300 in number.

These miners had begun operations on the site when Rodrick Mombire (46), a local resident of Mashava, arrived and claimed ownership of the mine, stating that it was registered under his name.

Mombire reportedly engaged the miners and proposed a profit-sharing agreement, allowing operations to continue while leaving some of his people on-site to oversee operations.

However, tensions escalated on the night of October 28 around 2300hrs, when Mombire returned to the mine accompanied by an excavator, two tippers, and three men from Zvishavane, including Mache.

His arrival with heavy machinery was allegedly misinterpreted by the artisanal miners as an attempt to take over the site and remove them.

This misunderstanding led to a confrontation. The situation quickly turned chaotic as the gold panners began chasing after Mombire and his group.

In the scuffle, one of the panners reportedly struck Monashe Mache with a machete, injuring him on the back and right wrist.

Mache fell down and then managed to flee.

A well-wisher then found him injured and rushed him to White Hospital in Zvishavane, and he was later transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Unfortunately, Mache succumbed to his injuries upon arrival on October 30 around 1405hrs.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing, and the suspect involved in the machete attack remains unknown.

Authorities have urged all miners and involved parties to resolve disputes through lawful channels and avoid violent confrontations. Midweek Watch