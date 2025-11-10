STATE TARGETING MY FAMILY : ZUMA

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has again accused the State of abusing its power, claiming that it is targeting former president Jacob Zuma’s family as the trial of his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, begins on Monday at the Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

The trial is expected to run for two weeks. Zuma-Sambudla, who appeared smiling in the courtroom, faces serious allegations linked to her social-media activity during the July 2021 unrest.

The state alleges she was instrumental in inciting the deadly violence that left hundreds dead and crippled the economy, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma-Sambudla faces three counts related to her social-media posts during the civil unrest.

The charges include incitement to commit terrorism and violence, and Violation of Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act 17 of 1956, which prohibits illegal gatherings intended to cause a riot.

The state alleges that between June and July 2021, Zuma-Sambudla unlawfully and intentionally incited others to commit acts of terrorism.

The state claims she instigated or procured people to assemble unlawfully with the common intent to disturb the public peace or invade the rights of others.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said it “notes with deep concern the renewed abuse of state power in the continued persecution of President Zuma’s family.”

“The latest target is President Zuma’s daughter, Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who now faces trial on baseless and politically motivated charges under the guise of ‘terrorism’,” foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said.

According to Manyi, the case represents another attempt to “weaponise the criminal justice system to settle political scores” against the Zuma family.

“For more than two decades, state institutions have been selectively mobilised to destroy President Zuma and those associated with him,” Manyi said. IOL