SIKHALA IN COURT TODAY

National Democratic Working Group leader and former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala (53), together with his associate Alexander Thema (78), is expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this Monday facing charges of illegal possession of explosives.
The two were
reportedly arrested last Friday while travelling in a Ford Fiesta along the N14
highway en route to Johannesburg, shortly after leaving the Kgosi Mampuru
Correctional Centre.
Although South
African authorities have confirmed the arrest, the Zimbabwe Republic Police
(ZRP) has yet to release full details on the circumstances surrounding
Sikhala’s detention or the nature of the explosives allegedly found in their
possession. zbc
