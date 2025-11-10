SIKHALA IN COURT TODAY

National Democratic Working Group leader and former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala (53), together with his associate Alexander Thema (78), is expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this Monday facing charges of illegal possession of explosives.

The two were reportedly arrested last Friday while travelling in a Ford Fiesta along the N14 highway en route to Johannesburg, shortly after leaving the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

Although South African authorities have confirmed the arrest, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has yet to release full details on the circumstances surrounding Sikhala’s detention or the nature of the explosives allegedly found in their possession. zbc



