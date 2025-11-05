CHINESE DEALER FACES NINE YEARS IN JAIL

A Chinese dealer, who has been found guilty of illegal possession of rhino horns worth US$120,000, faces a mandatory nine-year sentence.
Fuxi Wang, who
had initially pleaded not guilty, was convicted after a full trial by Harare
magistrate Ruth Moyo. He is expected back in court tomorrow for sentencing.
The court heard
that on February 20 this year, engaged a ‘clearing agent’ to help him export
his stuff to China and they agreed on a fee of US$600 for the transaction. A
deposit of US$300 was made.
The two parties
agreed to meet on February 22 to complete the transaction and Wang said he was
exporting some pieces of sculpture.
On the same
day, detectives who were on surveillance in Alexandra Park, Harare, saw Wang
handing over a white plastic parcel to his friend at the gate of a house.
The friend
collected the parcel and drove away in a hired Nissan X-Trail registration
number AFI 0600.
The
surveillance team followed at a distance and saw the friend inviting the
‘agent’ into the vehicle.
He paid an
additional sum of US$200 to the agent, leaving a balance of US$100.
The detectives
pounced, introduced themselves and seized the white plastic bag.
An official
from ZIMPARKS, Henry Chikonangombe, and an Immigration officer, Hugh Clapton
Topera Machona, were summoned to witness the opening of the parcel.
A khakhi
cardboard box inside the plastic bag contained the sculptures.
Detective
Sergeant Kemusi broke the sculptures and a pair of rhino horns were recovered
inside the sculpture wrapped in a white transparent plastic.
Wang, who was
implicated by his friend, was asked to produce a licence or permit authorising
him to possess the rhino horns.
He failed to
produce any, leading to their arrest.
Wang’s friend
was discharged at the close of the State case. Herald
