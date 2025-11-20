WIDOW, EIGHT OTHERS BATTLE FOR NKULUMANE

Nine candidates successfully filed their nomination papers on Thursday to contest the December 20 Nkulumane parliamentary by-election in Bulawayo, setting the stage for a highly competitive race for the seat left vacant following the tragic death of MP Desire Moyo in October.
The candidates,
drawn from political parties and independent platforms, all said they were
encouraged by Nkulumane residents to stand, signalling a tough contest as each
entrant claims a community-driven mandate.
The nine
confirmed candidates are:
Esther Auxilia
Zitha (Independent) – female, widow to the late MP Desire Moyo
Ethel Sibanda
(MDC-T) – female
Nompilo Ncube
Malaba (Zimbabwe African National Congress – ZANC) – female
Alson Moyo
(Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters – EFF) – male
Rodney Donovan
Jele (Independent) – male
Mbuso Fuzwayo
(Independent) – male
Freedom Murechu
(Zanu PF) – male
Mothusi
“Madlela” Ndlovu (Citizens Coalition for Change -CCC) – male
Siziba Viyo
Vivian (ZAPU) – male
The by-election
follows the death of Moyo on 10 October 2025 after the vehicle he was
travelling in collided with an elephant along the Bulawayo–Gweru highway.
The lawmaker, a
member of the opposition CCC then led by Nelson Chamisa died instantly, a day
before his 46th birthday.
As an artist,
Moyo had served in the Parliament’s Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture
Committee.
In interviews
with CITE, most of the nine candidates claimed Nkulumane residents had
approached them to seek representation, an indication of both community
expectation and a vote likely to be fiercely contested.
ZANC candidate,
Nompilo Ncube Malaba, said Thursday’s nomination process was far smoother than
in 2023.
“I contested in
2023 and as for the nomination process this time, it was top notch. I spent
less than 30 minutes inside compared to last time when I spent 14 hours. This
time there were many improvements , there’s order, everything is on point.”
She said her
candidacy was directly influenced by community voices.
“As for this
post, I am coming again. When my party asked me to contest in 2028, I refused
because the incumbent was doing a good job, but unfortunately he’s late. I
didn’t want to contest because he was doing a good job, but now I promise the
people of Nkulumane to take the stick from Desire and continue what he was
doing,” said Malaba, adding she wanted to fulfil the late MP’s vision.
“I am not
changing anything. Instead, I will take what he was doing for the people of
Nkulumane, keep on doing it and do more of his wishes for Nkulumane. I believe
he was doing a great job. That’s my promise to the people of Nkulumane if they
vote for me.”
Ibhetshu
LikaZulu Secretary-General, Mbuso Fuzwayo, also contesting as an independent,
echoed similar sentiments.
“I expect the
people of Nkulumane, who I have lived with from my youthful and adult life,
will support me. I have lived in Nkulumane and done my political activism in
Nkulumane.”
He said
residents had encouraged him to stand following Moyo’s death.
“They are the
ones who asked me to contest after the death of the former MP, whom I respect
and worked closely with, especially on issues to do with marginalisation and
justice for the people of Matabeleland and Zimbabwe,” Fuzwayo said.
Fuzwayo said he
intended to be a responsive representative.
“Personally, I
promise to be a listening person, indoda ethumekayo. They have been supporting
me and I expect them to continue doing so. I am confident the people of
Nkulumane know my capabilities and will support me. I am grateful.”
Independent
candidate, Alderman Rodney Donovan Jele, who previously served as councillor
for CCC, said he was already familiar with the needs of Nkulumane residents.
“I have worked
in Nkulumane, I am not new. The only difference now is I will be representing a
larger population. I know what the people of Nkulumane want and expect because
I have been there and I have delivered. That is why I became an alderman,” he
said.
He said
Nkulumane must reflect its status as one of Bulawayo’s newer suburbs.
“I am prepared
to work for them in all manners to meet their needs, working together to
develop Nkulumane. Nkulumane is one of the newest suburbs and we want that to
be reflected, with young people, new ideas and new programmes that will benefit
the community.”
On the crowded
field, Jele said in a competition, one cannot expect to run alone.
“For you to be
a winner, you need contestants, the more the merrier. I am ready for the other
contestants. I am prepared to be number one on 20 December, he said.
Zanu PF
candidate Freedom Murechu said he was happy with the nomination process.
“I successfully
submitted. The process was very smooth. The party made sure we submitted. I am
very happy to represent Zanu PF. We want to see Vision 2030 fulfilled, that is
leaving no one behind. I urge all to vote peacefully,”he said.
Representing
the CCC now led by Sengezo Tshabangu, artist Mothusi “Madlela” Ndlovu, a
popular musician and actor, said he felt compelled to contest after being
approached by residents.
“People can see
your works from afar and realise there is potential. They approached me and
encouraged me to take over from where my brother Desire had left,” he said.
“I could not
say no because this seat was filled by an artist and he was representing us. If
we don’t stand up, who will represent artists and the people of Nkulumane?”
Ndlovu said he
was ready for leadership.
“This is our
time to stand up and knock on the doors of top leadership to present our
issues. This is democracy, everyone has the right to stand up. I was asked by
people to come and offer leadership.”
He said
residents should not doubt his courage.
“People of
Nkulumane should not worry. I am not afraid to stand up, I am brave. I will be
the voice. What is important is to represent the people. We will knock at the
top leadership so that development comes to Nkulumane,” Ndlovu said.
Meanwhile,
Tshabangu, the CCC leader who also came to support his candidate, dismissed
claims that his party’s participation would split the opposition vote.
“The issue of
splitting the opposition votes is not something that can be solely attributed
to our candidate. It is a collective approach. We have put forward our best
candidate, someone with the best interests of the people at heart,” he said.
Tshabangu
argued that artists have a strong role in community leadership.
“For a change,
we want that seat to continue being spearheaded by an artist. Madlela has the
tenacity, capacity and appeal, so we hope he will bring the people of Nkulumane
together,” he said.
Addressing
journalists at the close of the day, the Presiding Officer of the Nomination
Court from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Richard Sibanda, said the
nomination process had gone well but acknowledged the election would be
demanding.
“It has been a
long day today, but the end result is that nine candidates have been duly
nominated to contest on 20 December 2025,” he said.
“It will still
be a mammoth task for an election with nine candidates. All the nominations
were well received, we didn’t have any hitches or problems, save for a few
administrative issues with one of our officers not feeling well. But all went
well.” CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment