WIDOW, EIGHT OTHERS BATTLE FOR NKULUMANE



Nine candidates successfully filed their nomination papers on Thursday to contest the December 20 Nkulumane parliamentary by-election in Bulawayo, setting the stage for a highly competitive race for the seat left vacant following the tragic death of MP Desire Moyo in October.

The candidates, drawn from political parties and independent platforms, all said they were encouraged by Nkulumane residents to stand, signalling a tough contest as each entrant claims a community-driven mandate.

The nine confirmed candidates are:

Esther Auxilia Zitha (Independent) – female, widow to the late MP Desire Moyo

Ethel Sibanda (MDC-T) – female

Nompilo Ncube Malaba (Zimbabwe African National Congress – ZANC) – female

Alson Moyo (Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters – EFF) – male

Rodney Donovan Jele (Independent) – male

Mbuso Fuzwayo (Independent) – male

Freedom Murechu (Zanu PF) – male

Mothusi “Madlela” Ndlovu (Citizens Coalition for Change -CCC) – male

Siziba Viyo Vivian (ZAPU) – male

The by-election follows the death of Moyo on 10 October 2025 after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with an elephant along the Bulawayo–Gweru highway.

The lawmaker, a member of the opposition CCC then led by Nelson Chamisa died instantly, a day before his 46th birthday.

As an artist, Moyo had served in the Parliament’s Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Committee.

In interviews with CITE, most of the nine candidates claimed Nkulumane residents had approached them to seek representation, an indication of both community expectation and a vote likely to be fiercely contested.

ZANC candidate, Nompilo Ncube Malaba, said Thursday’s nomination process was far smoother than in 2023.

“I contested in 2023 and as for the nomination process this time, it was top notch. I spent less than 30 minutes inside compared to last time when I spent 14 hours. This time there were many improvements , there’s order, everything is on point.”

She said her candidacy was directly influenced by community voices.

“As for this post, I am coming again. When my party asked me to contest in 2028, I refused because the incumbent was doing a good job, but unfortunately he’s late. I didn’t want to contest because he was doing a good job, but now I promise the people of Nkulumane to take the stick from Desire and continue what he was doing,” said Malaba, adding she wanted to fulfil the late MP’s vision.

“I am not changing anything. Instead, I will take what he was doing for the people of Nkulumane, keep on doing it and do more of his wishes for Nkulumane. I believe he was doing a great job. That’s my promise to the people of Nkulumane if they vote for me.”

Ibhetshu LikaZulu Secretary-General, Mbuso Fuzwayo, also contesting as an independent, echoed similar sentiments.

“I expect the people of Nkulumane, who I have lived with from my youthful and adult life, will support me. I have lived in Nkulumane and done my political activism in Nkulumane.”

He said residents had encouraged him to stand following Moyo’s death.

“They are the ones who asked me to contest after the death of the former MP, whom I respect and worked closely with, especially on issues to do with marginalisation and justice for the people of Matabeleland and Zimbabwe,” Fuzwayo said.

Fuzwayo said he intended to be a responsive representative.

“Personally, I promise to be a listening person, indoda ethumekayo. They have been supporting me and I expect them to continue doing so. I am confident the people of Nkulumane know my capabilities and will support me. I am grateful.”

Independent candidate, Alderman Rodney Donovan Jele, who previously served as councillor for CCC, said he was already familiar with the needs of Nkulumane residents.

“I have worked in Nkulumane, I am not new. The only difference now is I will be representing a larger population. I know what the people of Nkulumane want and expect because I have been there and I have delivered. That is why I became an alderman,” he said.

He said Nkulumane must reflect its status as one of Bulawayo’s newer suburbs.

“I am prepared to work for them in all manners to meet their needs, working together to develop Nkulumane. Nkulumane is one of the newest suburbs and we want that to be reflected, with young people, new ideas and new programmes that will benefit the community.”

On the crowded field, Jele said in a competition, one cannot expect to run alone.

“For you to be a winner, you need contestants, the more the merrier. I am ready for the other contestants. I am prepared to be number one on 20 December, he said.

Zanu PF candidate Freedom Murechu said he was happy with the nomination process.

“I successfully submitted. The process was very smooth. The party made sure we submitted. I am very happy to represent Zanu PF. We want to see Vision 2030 fulfilled, that is leaving no one behind. I urge all to vote peacefully,”he said.

Representing the CCC now led by Sengezo Tshabangu, artist Mothusi “Madlela” Ndlovu, a popular musician and actor, said he felt compelled to contest after being approached by residents.

“People can see your works from afar and realise there is potential. They approached me and encouraged me to take over from where my brother Desire had left,” he said.

“I could not say no because this seat was filled by an artist and he was representing us. If we don’t stand up, who will represent artists and the people of Nkulumane?”

Ndlovu said he was ready for leadership.

“This is our time to stand up and knock on the doors of top leadership to present our issues. This is democracy, everyone has the right to stand up. I was asked by people to come and offer leadership.”

He said residents should not doubt his courage.

“People of Nkulumane should not worry. I am not afraid to stand up, I am brave. I will be the voice. What is important is to represent the people. We will knock at the top leadership so that development comes to Nkulumane,” Ndlovu said.

Meanwhile, Tshabangu, the CCC leader who also came to support his candidate, dismissed claims that his party’s participation would split the opposition vote.

“The issue of splitting the opposition votes is not something that can be solely attributed to our candidate. It is a collective approach. We have put forward our best candidate, someone with the best interests of the people at heart,” he said.

Tshabangu argued that artists have a strong role in community leadership.

“For a change, we want that seat to continue being spearheaded by an artist. Madlela has the tenacity, capacity and appeal, so we hope he will bring the people of Nkulumane together,” he said.

Addressing journalists at the close of the day, the Presiding Officer of the Nomination Court from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Richard Sibanda, said the nomination process had gone well but acknowledged the election would be demanding.

“It has been a long day today, but the end result is that nine candidates have been duly nominated to contest on 20 December 2025,” he said.

“It will still be a mammoth task for an election with nine candidates. All the nominations were well received, we didn’t have any hitches or problems, save for a few administrative issues with one of our officers not feeling well. But all went well.” CITE