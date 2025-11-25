MINERS TO LOSE LICENCES OVER ENVIRONMENT VIOLATIONS

The government is set to introduce sweeping reforms to enforce environmental compliance in the mining sector, including a landmark proposal that could see companies lose operating licences for environmental violations.
The move marks
one of Zimbabwe’s toughest policy shifts in decades.
In an interview
with NewsDay, Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando said the
forthcoming Responsible Mining Initiative Part 2, set to be launched soon, will
introduce punitive measures targeting companies that fail to restore damaged
land or operate outside environmental laws.
The initiative
comes as the country faces mounting pressure to balance economic growth with
environmental protection.
Mining accounts
for more than 60% of Zimbabwe’s export earnings, led by gold, platinum and
lithium. However, it has also been the
source of deep social, and ecological scars, from polluted rivers in Penhalonga
to abandoned open pits across the Midlands and Mashonaland provinces.
“The government
takes the issue of the environment very, very seriously,” Chitando said. “This
new phase will address head-on the issues relating to environmental damage,
which will include loss of mining title.”
The
announcement signals a potential turning point for Zimbabwe’s lucrative but
controversial mining industry, which has been under growing scrutiny for
widespread deforestation, toxic waste discharge and unsafe operations that have
devastated communities, and ecosystems.
Chitando said
the proposed policy was a continuation of the original Responsible Mining
Initiative, which was designed to promote lawful, ethical, and sustainable
mining practices.
The second
phase, however, moves beyond voluntary compliance, setting out binding
enforcement mechanisms and clear penalties.
“At the moment,
there is no provision for loss of mining title where operators or holders of
mining concessions do not comply with environmental laws,” Chitando said. “This
will change under Responsible Mining Part 2. Every operator must comply, no
exception.”
The push for
reform reflects growing frustration within government and the public over
illegal and unregulated mining operations — some linked to
politically-connected syndicates — which have caused deforestation, siltation
and hazardous pollution.
Analysts say
Chitando’s new framework could redefine how the country manages its natural
resources, especially as it courts billions in new investment in its “critical
minerals” sector.
Chitando hinted
that the upcoming policy will introduce stronger oversight systems, improved
coordination between the Environmental Management Agency and the Mines
ministry, and mechanisms to ensure that mine closure and rehabilitation plans
are implemented before extraction begins.
“The
Responsible Mining Initiative Part 2 will outline not just penalties but also
proactive measures to ensure environmental protection from the start of mining
operations,” Chitando said.
The mining
sector, though rich in potential, has struggled with inconsistent policy
signals, currency instability and political risk.
But, government
insiders argue that tough rules can improve investor confidence by bringing
clarity and predictability to a sector often accused of operating in legal grey
zones.
The initiative
is also expected to align Zimbabwe with global environmental, social and
governance standards — a prerequisite for attracting Western finance in an era
of climate-conscious capital.
Communities
near mining zones have long complained about neglect and lack of
accountability.
In Penhalonga,
for example, artisanal and corporate mining activities have turned once-clear
rivers into toxic sludge, destroying crops and livelihoods.
Civil society
groups have previously accused authorities of ignoring court rulings and
allowing politically-connected miners to operate outside the law.
Chitando
declined to disclose further details, saying the document will speak for itself
once launched.
However, he
emphasised that government's intention is unambiguous: no miner will operate
above the law.
“Let’s wait for
the launch of the Responsible Mining Initiative Part 2,” he said. “The
government is very determined to ensure that no mining activity takes place if
it is not compliant with environmental laws.”
The new
framework could reshape the country’s reputation in global mining circles, from
a frontier with loose regulation to people embracing sustainability. Newsday
