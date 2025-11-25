I DON'T HAVE TESTICLES : RAPIST

The man, who allegedly raped a Grade Seven pupil at Rezende Bus Terminus in Harare’s CBD, says he cannot have sex because he is handicapped and doesn’t have testicles.
Givemore Mutape
asked Harare regional magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni to order a doctor to examine
him to prove his claims.
Mutape pleaded
not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Mthombeni charged with rape when
his trial opened in Harare yesterday.
Prosecutor
Chido Gohori claimed that on July 19, the schoolgirl left home at around midday
and went to collect money for extra lessons from her stepfather.
They were
supposed to meet at the corner of Leopold Takawira and Jason Moyo Street in
Harare’s CBD.
She was given
US$10 cash.
When she tried
to board a kombi to return home, the State claims, the touts started
obstructing her from entering the kombi.
Gohori said at
that moment Mutape approached the girl and pretended that he wanted to help
her.
He allegedly
then ordered her to enter into a white kombi, which was parked, and she
complied.
The schoolgirl
sat alone on the back seat of the kombi.
The State
alleges he followed her into the kombi, locked the doors then raped her after
placing a white cloth on her mouth.
The schoolgirl
was later released and went back home.
On July 21, the
schoolgirl’s uncle went to her school and complained that she had returned home
late.
The schoolgirl
was then interviewed by her teacher and that’s when she revealed the sexual
abuse.
However, Mutape
told the court that he cannot have sex because he doesn’t have testicles.
He said this
means he does not have the capacity to commit such a crime.
He also shot
down claims from the State that he is a tout.
Instead, he
said he repairs car radios and, on that fateful day, he was repairing a kombi
radio at Rezende Bus Terminus.
He told the
court that he was repairing a radio in a kombi belonging to a man he only
described as Khule.
Mutape said the
schoolgirl approached Khule who was waiting for him to finish the radio
repairs.
He told the
court that the schoolgirl greeted Khule and asked for a rank marshal called
Night Mashayamanja.
Khule is said
to have told the girl that Night wasn’t available and referred her to Mutape,
who is a colleague of Night.
The two
attended the same school when they were young.
Mutape told the
court that he advised the girl that he didn’t know Night’s whereabouts but was
ready to take a message.
She allegedly
told Mutape to tell Night that ‘his person’ was looking for him.
He told the
court that Night returned after an hour and he relayed the message and
described the girl.
Night appeared
to have recognised her from the description and asked for Mutape’s phone and he
used it to communicate with the girl.
Mutape told the
court that he was surprised when the police came looking for him, using his
WhatsApp profile picture, and accusing him of allegedly raping the girl, whom
he had assumed to be Night’s girlfriend. H Metro
