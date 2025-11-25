I DON'T HAVE TESTICLES : RAPIST

The man, who allegedly raped a Grade Seven pupil at Rezende Bus Terminus in Harare’s CBD, says he cannot have sex because he is handicapped and doesn’t have testicles.

Givemore Mutape asked Harare regional magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni to order a doctor to examine him to prove his claims.

Mutape pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Mthombeni charged with rape when his trial opened in Harare yesterday.

Prosecutor Chido Gohori claimed that on July 19, the schoolgirl left home at around midday and went to collect money for extra lessons from her stepfather.

They were supposed to meet at the corner of Leopold Takawira and Jason Moyo Street in Harare’s CBD.

She was given US$10 cash.

When she tried to board a kombi to return home, the State claims, the touts started obstructing her from entering the kombi.

Gohori said at that moment Mutape approached the girl and pretended that he wanted to help her.

He allegedly then ordered her to enter into a white kombi, which was parked, and she complied.

The schoolgirl sat alone on the back seat of the kombi.

The State alleges he followed her into the kombi, locked the doors then raped her after placing a white cloth on her mouth.

The schoolgirl was later released and went back home.

On July 21, the schoolgirl’s uncle went to her school and complained that she had returned home late.

The schoolgirl was then interviewed by her teacher and that’s when she revealed the sexual abuse.

However, Mutape told the court that he cannot have sex because he doesn’t have testicles.

He said this means he does not have the capacity to commit such a crime.

He also shot down claims from the State that he is a tout.

Instead, he said he repairs car radios and, on that fateful day, he was repairing a kombi radio at Rezende Bus Terminus.

He told the court that he was repairing a radio in a kombi belonging to a man he only described as Khule.

Mutape said the schoolgirl approached Khule who was waiting for him to finish the radio repairs.

He told the court that the schoolgirl greeted Khule and asked for a rank marshal called Night Mashayamanja.

Khule is said to have told the girl that Night wasn’t available and referred her to Mutape, who is a colleague of Night.

The two attended the same school when they were young.

Mutape told the court that he advised the girl that he didn’t know Night’s whereabouts but was ready to take a message.

She allegedly told Mutape to tell Night that ‘his person’ was looking for him.

He told the court that Night returned after an hour and he relayed the message and described the girl.

Night appeared to have recognised her from the description and asked for Mutape’s phone and he used it to communicate with the girl.

Mutape told the court that he was surprised when the police came looking for him, using his WhatsApp profile picture, and accusing him of allegedly raping the girl, whom he had assumed to be Night’s girlfriend. H Metro