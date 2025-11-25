FIVE COPS ARRESTED IN STING

Five police officers from ZRP Marondera traffic section were on Thursday last week arrested in a sting operation after they allegedly demanded US$540 from a motorist.

The operation was conducted by the police internal investigators and Southern Africa Regional Anti-Corruption Organisation (SARACO).

The five were manning a roadblock when they flagged the complainant, Craig Nyandoro, accusing him of driving a recently imported vehicle without valid documentation.

Nyandoro is said to have produced the documents of the vehicle but the police details allegedly insisted on payment.

SARACO director Paddington Kadzungura confirmed the arrest of the corrupt quintet pending court proceedings.

Kadzungura identified the suspects as Sergeant Mugutso, Constables Dzomba, Chabhanga, Rusinga and Madondo.

“They forcibly extorted US$540 from him and his frustration led to a report being filed at SARACO through one of its assistant deputy directors who immediately alerted the office,” he said.

“Communication was made to Assistant Commissioner Dhlakama and Chief Superintendent Chokuda by the chairperson of SARACO.

“Arrangements were made and a team comprising two senior details from SARACO and five details from Internal Investigations were dispatched to Marondera.”

According to Kadzungura, Nyandoro communicated with the ‘corrupt’ officers demanding the return of his money.

Nyandoro was advised by the investigators to avoid negotiations until arrangements were made which would lead to their arrest.

“The police officers sensing danger attempted to negotiate with the accused begging him not to report the matter and promising that they will return the money, the statement read.

“However, the complainant was advised not to entertain the accused persons until proper arrangements were made which would lead to their arrest,” he said.

“The following day, Thursday, saw a team of two details from SARACO and five from PGHQ Internal Investigations head to Marondera for the apprehension of the five accused persons.

“The officer-in-charge Marondera was informed about the reason why the two teams had visited and the accused persons who had gone to a roadblock were called and arrested.”

The five are detained at Marondera Police Station under case number RRB 6245854. Newsday