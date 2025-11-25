FIVE COPS ARRESTED IN STING

Five police officers from ZRP Marondera traffic section were on Thursday last week arrested in a sting operation after they allegedly demanded US$540 from a motorist.
The operation
was conducted by the police internal investigators and Southern Africa Regional
Anti-Corruption Organisation (SARACO).
The five were
manning a roadblock when they flagged the complainant, Craig Nyandoro, accusing
him of driving a recently imported vehicle without valid documentation.
Nyandoro is
said to have produced the documents of the vehicle but the police details
allegedly insisted on payment.
SARACO director
Paddington Kadzungura confirmed the arrest of the corrupt quintet pending court
proceedings.
Kadzungura
identified the suspects as Sergeant Mugutso, Constables Dzomba, Chabhanga,
Rusinga and Madondo.
“They forcibly
extorted US$540 from him and his frustration led to a report being filed at
SARACO through one of its assistant deputy directors who immediately alerted the office,” he said.
“Communication
was made to Assistant Commissioner Dhlakama and Chief Superintendent Chokuda by
the chairperson of SARACO.
“Arrangements
were made and a team comprising two senior details from SARACO and five details
from Internal Investigations were dispatched to Marondera.”
According to
Kadzungura, Nyandoro communicated with the ‘corrupt’ officers demanding the
return of his money.
Nyandoro was
advised by the investigators to avoid negotiations until arrangements were made
which would lead to their arrest.
“The police
officers sensing danger attempted to negotiate with the accused begging him not
to report the matter and promising that they will return the money, the
statement read.
“However, the
complainant was advised not to entertain the accused persons until proper
arrangements were made which would lead to their arrest,” he said.
“The following
day, Thursday, saw a team of two details from SARACO and five from PGHQ
Internal Investigations head to Marondera for the apprehension of the five
accused persons.
“The
officer-in-charge Marondera was informed about the reason why the two teams had
visited and the accused persons who had gone to a roadblock were called and
arrested.”
The five are
detained at Marondera Police Station under case number RRB 6245854. Newsday
