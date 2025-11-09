MAN STEALS DECEASED WOMAN'S HOUSE

A serial fraudster, Andrew Tichaona Bidi, is facing fresh fraud charges after he allegedly stole a house belonging to a deceased woman.
Bidi has
previous faced similar allegations. The complainant is Janet Mawunde.
The court heard
that in September 2023 Bidi, acting in connivance with three other male adults
who are still at large, allegedly misrepresented to the Master of High Court
that they were relatives of the late Munyira, who died on December 18, 1994.
The Master of
High Court, acting upon the misrepresentation, allowed them to register the
estate of the late Munyira.
After the
registration of the estate, Bidi allegedly sought consent to sell House Number
2364 St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, an immovable property left behind by Munyira.
The Master of
High Court provided the consent and Bidi sold the house to Mawunde in November
2023, for US$10,000.
Mawunde started
the process of transferring ownership of the property into her name at
Chitungwiza Town Council.
But, she could
not succeed because Bidi was needed and he was now evasive.
Mawunde was
later told by Munyira’s relatives that the house was not for up sale.
She was also
told that she was just one of a number of people who had been to the property
claiming that they had bought the house.
She realised
that she had been duped and filed a police report.
Investigations
were instituted, leading to Bidi’s arrest. The total amount lost in this case
was US$10,000 and nothing was recovered. Herald
