MAN STEALS DECEASED WOMAN'S HOUSE

A serial fraudster, Andrew Tichaona Bidi, is facing fresh fraud charges after he allegedly stole a house belonging to a deceased woman.

Bidi has previous faced similar allegations. The complainant is Janet Mawunde.

The court heard that in September 2023 Bidi, acting in connivance with three other male adults who are still at large, allegedly misrepresented to the Master of High Court that they were relatives of the late Munyira, who died on December 18, 1994.

The Master of High Court, acting upon the misrepresentation, allowed them to register the estate of the late Munyira.

After the registration of the estate, Bidi allegedly sought consent to sell House Number 2364 St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, an immovable property left behind by Munyira.

The Master of High Court provided the consent and Bidi sold the house to Mawunde in November 2023, for US$10,000.

Mawunde started the process of transferring ownership of the property into her name at Chitungwiza Town Council.

But, she could not succeed because Bidi was needed and he was now evasive.

Mawunde was later told by Munyira’s relatives that the house was not for up sale.

She was also told that she was just one of a number of people who had been to the property claiming that they had bought the house.

She realised that she had been duped and filed a police report.

Investigations were instituted, leading to Bidi’s arrest. The total amount lost in this case was US$10,000 and nothing was recovered. Herald