MAGAYA'S SON STEPS INTO HIS FATHER'S SHOES

Prophet Magaya was not at the Night of Turnaround but his shadow loomed large at the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries mega event in Harare on Friday night.
The PHD leader
is in remand prison after his arrest on rape and fraud charges.
The event drew
a huge crowd and, according to the organisers, members came from United States,
United Kingdom, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia and
Botswana.
Prophet
Magaya’s wife, Tendai, introduced their 16-year-old son, Walter Jnr, to the
congregation.
Walter Jnr,
clad in a suit, arrived in his father’s luxurious vehicle, a 2025 Mercedes Benz
GLS600, which was donated by businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo.
Walter Jnr was
surrounded by the PHD security staff when he stepped out of the vehicle and was
then escorted into the main theatre.
He performed
all the roles which his father usually performs at such mega events.
He played
recorded audio messages from his father to the PHD global family.
The service
began with Overseer Zunza addressing the big crowd.
“We cannot come
all the way from where we were to be ashamed at this season.
“We will not be
discouraged or put to shame, our God will fight on our behalf until all our
enemies are under our feet,” he said.
Another PHD
senior member, identified only as Mr Madhora, preached about the biblical story
of Daniel in the lions’ den.
“Our prophet is
praying for us right now from his prison cell,” he said.
“We, too, are
praying for him to fulfil the mission before him.” Herald
