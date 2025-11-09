MAGAYA'S SON STEPS INTO HIS FATHER'S SHOES

Prophet Magaya was not at the Night of Turnaround but his shadow loomed large at the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries mega event in Harare on Friday night.

The PHD leader is in remand prison after his arrest on rape and fraud charges.

The event drew a huge crowd and, according to the organisers, members came from United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia and Botswana.

Prophet Magaya’s wife, Tendai, introduced their 16-year-old son, Walter Jnr, to the congregation.

Walter Jnr, clad in a suit, arrived in his father’s luxurious vehicle, a 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS600, which was donated by businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo.

Walter Jnr was surrounded by the PHD security staff when he stepped out of the vehicle and was then escorted into the main theatre.

He performed all the roles which his father usually performs at such mega events.

He played recorded audio messages from his father to the PHD global family.

The service began with Overseer Zunza addressing the big crowd.

“We cannot come all the way from where we were to be ashamed at this season.

“We will not be discouraged or put to shame, our God will fight on our behalf until all our enemies are under our feet,” he said.

Another PHD senior member, identified only as Mr Madhora, preached about the biblical story of Daniel in the lions’ den.

“Our prophet is praying for us right now from his prison cell,” he said.

“We, too, are praying for him to fulfil the mission before him.” Herald