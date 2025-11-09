OVER 5 000 RETURN TO ZANU PF, TO MEET ED



The Interface at which President Mnangagwa was set to meet Zanu PF returnees on Wednesday has been rescheduled.

The meeting was expected to draw over 5 000 delegates and 300 invited guests at Harare International Conference Centre.

The postponement was confirmed by the Zanu PF Director of Returnees, Cde Blessing Chebundo.

“The Presidential Interface meeting with returnees has been postponed to a later date, depending on the President’s calendar. It was supposed to be on Wednesday, November 12, but he has another important engagement” Cde Chebundo said.

“We expected to receive 5 000 focal persons whom you call returnees. These are focal persons in their areas of specialisation; we can’t bring all 250 000 plus returnees to one place. We also expected 300 invited guests at the meeting. We hope to meet the President soon, once he finds time to do so.

“Everything is already in place for the event.” Herald