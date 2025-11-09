OVER 5 000 RETURN TO ZANU PF, TO MEET ED

The Interface at which President Mnangagwa was set to meet Zanu PF returnees on Wednesday has been rescheduled.
The meeting was
expected to draw over 5 000 delegates and 300 invited guests at Harare
International Conference Centre.
The
postponement was confirmed by the Zanu PF Director of Returnees, Cde Blessing
Chebundo.
“The
Presidential Interface meeting with returnees has been postponed to a later
date, depending on the President’s calendar. It was supposed to be on
Wednesday, November 12, but he has another important engagement” Cde Chebundo
said.
“We expected to
receive 5 000 focal persons whom you call returnees. These are focal persons in
their areas of specialisation; we can’t bring all 250 000 plus returnees to one
place. We also expected 300 invited guests at the meeting. We hope to meet the
President soon, once he finds time to do so.
“Everything is
already in place for the event.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment