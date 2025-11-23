THATS HER MOTHER

Social media detectives were convinced they had cracked the case. For days, the online streets were ablaze after a disturbing video surfaced showing a woman brutally assaulting a young girl whose hands and legs were tied.
The beating was
so vile that even B-Metro cannot repost the video to shield followers from
trauma. Netizens immediately concluded that the attacker was a wicked
stepmother straight out of a horror movie.
But the real
story has stunned the nation.
Police have
revealed that the woman behind the savage beating is actually the biological
mother of the child, blowing apart the theories and insults that had dominated
X, WhatsApp groups.
In a statement
released on Saturday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi
announced the arrest of Idah Mushayi (27), the woman seen in the viral clip.
She is the mother of the victim, an 11-year-old girl from Village 28, Mount
Zonzwe under Chief Marange, Odzi.
The assault,
which sent shockwaves across the country, reportedly happened on 13 November.
The mother allegedly tied up her daughter and thrashed her over a missing
US$11.
As the video
circulated, social media users launched a wild guessing parade. Some labelled
the woman “a jealous stepmom punishing a child that isn’t hers.” Others claimed
it was “one of those evil second wives.” Influencers fanned the flames with
dramatic threads, calling for the arrest of “the heartless stepmother.”
All that
outrage took a sharp twist when police confirmed the woman was not a stepmother
at all.
In the official
update, Comm Nyathi said: “Following investigations, the Zimbabwe Republic
Police has arrested the suspect, Idah Mushayi (27), who is the biological
mother of the child.”
He was appaled
at the cruelty captured in the clip.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police condemns all forms of violence against children,” Comm Nyathi
said. “We urge parents and guardians to correct and guide their children in a
responsible and non-violent manner.”
The revelation
has triggered a second wave of shock online, with many users confessing they
misjudged the situation. Some said the truth was “even worse than the rumours.”
As Mushayi
faces justice, the nation is in shock from a story where the script flipped
dramatically, proving that social media assumptions can be dangerously
misleading. B Metro
