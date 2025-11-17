FUNDS ABUSED IN MASH WEST : MUDENDA ORDERS PROBE

Zanu PF secretary-general, Jacob Mudenda, has ordered an investigation into allegations of embezzlement of funds by senior party officials in Mashonaland West province.

In a memo dated November 11 addressed to provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa, national party political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha confirmed the probe, saying a board of inquiry has been appointed.

He said the board chaired by former Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora had been tasked with investigating embezzlement of party funds, insubordination and staff incompetence in the province.

He said the board would probe a series of administrative and financial irregularities allegedly committed by senior party officials in the province.

According to the correspondence, the inquiry will focus on claims of theft of party funds, unprofessionalism, insubordination and factional conduct by the provincial administrator, as well as allegations of verbal abuse and misconduct levelled against an unnamed Kadoma district coordinator.

The board has also been tasked to follow any leads pointing to similar fraudulent financial activities across the province.

It will also investigate the whereabouts of party vehicles in the Kadoma district.

Machacha instructed the team to begin work on November 12, with findings and recommendations meant to have been submitted to his office by November 14.

“The party secretary-general, Jacob Mudenda, has appointed the board to investigate allegations of embezzlement of party funds and staff incompetence in Mashonaland West province,” the letter read.

“Your co-operation at all times is highly appreciated.”

Machacha could not be reached for comment to confirm whether he received the probe’s findings on Friday last week.

The inquiry comes amid growing factionalism in the province linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s succession.

Zanu PF adopted a resolution at the party’s annual conference to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office by two years to 2030.

Insiders alleged that the probe is linked to underground resistance to the 2030 agenda from grassroots structures and top echelons in Mashonaland East. Newsday