FUNDS ABUSED IN MASH WEST : MUDENDA ORDERS PROBE

Zanu PF secretary-general, Jacob Mudenda, has ordered an investigation into allegations of embezzlement of funds by senior party officials in Mashonaland West province.
In a memo dated
November 11 addressed to provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa, national party
political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha confirmed the probe, saying a board of
inquiry has been appointed.
He said the
board chaired by former Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora
had been tasked with investigating embezzlement of party funds, insubordination
and staff incompetence in the province.
He said the
board would probe a series of administrative and financial irregularities
allegedly committed by senior party officials in the province.
According to
the correspondence, the inquiry will focus on claims of theft of party funds,
unprofessionalism, insubordination and factional conduct by the provincial
administrator, as well as allegations of verbal abuse and misconduct levelled
against an unnamed Kadoma district coordinator.
The board has
also been tasked to follow any leads pointing to similar fraudulent financial
activities across the province.
It will also
investigate the whereabouts of party vehicles in the Kadoma district.
Machacha
instructed the team to begin work on November 12, with findings and
recommendations meant to have been submitted to his office by November 14.
“The party
secretary-general, Jacob Mudenda, has appointed the board to investigate
allegations of embezzlement of party funds and staff incompetence in
Mashonaland West province,” the letter read.
“Your
co-operation at all times is highly appreciated.”
Machacha could
not be reached for comment to confirm whether he received the probe’s findings
on Friday last week.
The inquiry
comes amid growing factionalism in the province linked to President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s succession.
Zanu PF adopted
a resolution at the party’s annual conference to extend Mnangagwa’s term of
office by two years to 2030.
Insiders
alleged that the probe is linked to underground resistance to the 2030 agenda
from grassroots structures and top echelons in Mashonaland East. Newsday
