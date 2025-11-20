WEED : THREE COPS ARRESTED

Three police officers have been arraigned before the courts for possession of 11kgs of dagga with an estimated street value of US$1 100.

Frank Taona Shumba (34), Mgcini Mpofu (34) and Njabulo Sibanda (36) — all police, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube with two other accomplices Nomsa Magutshwa (34) and Mgadi Dhlamini, facing a charge of possession of dagga without permit.

They were remanded out of custody to December 9.

Prosecutor, Mr Jethro Mada, said on May 19, 2025 at around 4AM a green Toyota Hiace, which was destined for Bulawayo from South Africa being driven by Amos Moyo (42) of Lobengula West arrived at Beitbridge Border Post and parked in the search bay waiting for clearance by border officials.

“The searches were conducted by Zimra officials leading to the discovery of a blue padded stool with 23 wrapped cobs of marijuana, which had a weight of approximately 11kg stashed inside,” said Mr Mada.

He told the court that the stash was recovered and a seizure form was issued to Moyo who stated that his colleague, one Thaboluhle, was responsible for it.

“Thaboluhle was interviewed by the detectives and he indicated that he was given the parcel in South Africa by one only known as Mbonisi and no further particulars provided to go and deliver the parcel in Bulawayo to someone,” Mr Mada said.

On the same date around 10AM, a controlled delivery was organized by police detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Beitbridge who escorted the motor vehicle with the recovered contraband in an endeavor to apprehend the actual recipient in Bulawayo.

Upon arrival, police detectives from CID Drugs Beitbridge teamed up with detectives from CID Drugs Bulawayo and hatched a plan to apprehend the recipient, the court heard.

“At around 9PM, the police detectives lured accused number one Mgadi Dhlamini to come and collect his parcel at Old Luveve, and when he arrived at the scene and received the contraband whilst in the company of accused persons two, three, four who are police officers,” said Mr Mada.

Dhlamini implicated Magutshwa, as the final recipient of the contraband, and the accused persons were escorted to CID Drugs and Narcotics for further management.

“The recovered dagga was taken to Bulawayo Zimpost Office for weighing in the presence of Dhlamini and had a mass of 11kgs with a street value of US$1100,” said Mr Mada. H Metro