WEED : THREE COPS ARRESTED

Three police officers have been arraigned before the courts for possession of 11kgs of dagga with an estimated street value of US$1 100.
Frank Taona
Shumba (34), Mgcini Mpofu (34) and Njabulo Sibanda (36) — all police, appeared
before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube with two other accomplices Nomsa
Magutshwa (34) and Mgadi Dhlamini, facing a charge of possession of dagga
without permit.
They were
remanded out of custody to December 9.
Prosecutor, Mr
Jethro Mada, said on May 19, 2025 at around 4AM a green Toyota Hiace, which was
destined for Bulawayo from South Africa being driven by Amos Moyo (42) of
Lobengula West arrived at Beitbridge Border Post and parked in the search bay
waiting for clearance by border officials.
“The searches
were conducted by Zimra officials leading to the discovery of a blue padded
stool with 23 wrapped cobs of marijuana, which had a weight of approximately
11kg stashed inside,” said Mr Mada.
He told the
court that the stash was recovered and a seizure form was issued to Moyo who
stated that his colleague, one Thaboluhle, was responsible for it.
“Thaboluhle was
interviewed by the detectives and he indicated that he was given the parcel in
South Africa by one only known as Mbonisi and no further particulars provided
to go and deliver the parcel in Bulawayo to someone,” Mr Mada said.
On the same
date around 10AM, a controlled delivery was organized by police detectives from
CID Drugs and Narcotics Beitbridge who escorted the motor vehicle with the
recovered contraband in an endeavor to apprehend the actual recipient in
Bulawayo.
Upon arrival,
police detectives from CID Drugs Beitbridge teamed up with detectives from CID
Drugs Bulawayo and hatched a plan to apprehend the recipient, the court heard.
“At around 9PM,
the police detectives lured accused number one Mgadi Dhlamini to come and
collect his parcel at Old Luveve, and when he arrived at the scene and received
the contraband whilst in the company of accused persons two, three, four who
are police officers,” said Mr Mada.
Dhlamini
implicated Magutshwa, as the final recipient of the contraband, and the accused
persons were escorted to CID Drugs and Narcotics for further management.
“The recovered
dagga was taken to Bulawayo Zimpost Office for weighing in the presence of
Dhlamini and had a mass of 11kgs with a street value of US$1100,” said Mr Mada.
