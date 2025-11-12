TAGWIREI : WHY ED DESERVES A THIRD TERM



Businessman and Zanu PF central committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei has called for a constitutional amendment to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term to be extended to 2030.

Speaking to Zanu PF supporters during a feedback meeting in Chitungwiza yesterday, Tagwirei said there was economic progress under Mnangagwa’s rule.

He said the economic stability and growth witnessed under Mnangagwa’s leadership was undeniable.

“We have seen a dramatic turnaround in infrastructure, currency stability and investor confidence,” Tagwirei said.

“To disrupt this positive momentum now, at this critical juncture, would be to jeopardise the prosperity of all Zimbabweans.

“Amending our Constitution to allow the President to see his vision through to 2030 is not just a political matter; it is an economic imperative for our nation.”

Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa, said the proposal was legal and popular.

“The Constitution is a living document that exists to serve the people,” he said.

“When the people speak and when national interest demands it, we have both the right and the duty to adjust our governance framework.

“This amendment is a democratic response to the will of the masses who are reaping the benefits of the President's policies.”

Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Charles Tavengwa said the change was focused on extension rather than a new term.

“It is crucial that we frame this correctly. This is not a third term,” Tavengwa said.

“We are simply seeking a two-year extension to allow for the seamless completion of the National Development Strategy 1 and the launch of its successor.

“This ensures that the flagship projects transforming our nation are not interrupted. It is a practical decision for continued progress.”

Another politburo member Omega Hungwe highlighted the gendered benefits of the administration's policies.

“As a woman in politics and development, I have seen first-hand how President Mnangagwa's policies have empowered women, youth and communities across the country,” she said.

“From financial inclusion programmes to support for women-led businesses, this leadership has delivered tangible results. Supporting this constitutional adjustment means securing and expanding these gains for all Zimbabweans. It is a vote for continued empowerment and national unity.”

Yesterday’s event was the second provincial meeting Tagwirei attended since his appointment to the Zanu PF central committee.

Over the weekend, Tagwirei addressed the Zanu PF Harare provincial coordinating committee meeting where he said he was ready to serve and the party should feel free to assign him.

“I want to thank President [Emmerson] Mnangagwa, the politburo and you, Harare province, who have allowed me to join and work with you,” Tagwirei said.

“I have been working with you, but you have given me another task. I am your servant, whatever you send me is what I do, whatever President Mnangagwa sends me to do, I deliver.” Newsday