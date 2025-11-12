TAGWIREI : WHY ED DESERVES A THIRD TERM

Businessman and Zanu PF central committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei has called for a constitutional amendment to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term to be extended to 2030.
Speaking to
Zanu PF supporters during a feedback meeting in Chitungwiza yesterday, Tagwirei
said there was economic progress under Mnangagwa’s rule.
He said the
economic stability and growth witnessed under Mnangagwa’s leadership was
undeniable.
“We have seen a
dramatic turnaround in infrastructure, currency stability and investor
confidence,” Tagwirei said.
“To disrupt
this positive momentum now, at this critical juncture, would be to jeopardise
the prosperity of all Zimbabweans.
“Amending our
Constitution to allow the President to see his vision through to 2030 is not
just a political matter; it is an economic imperative for our nation.”
Zanu PF Harare
provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa, said the proposal was legal and
popular.
“The
Constitution is a living document that exists to serve the people,” he said.
“When the
people speak and when national interest demands it, we have both the right and
the duty to adjust our governance framework.
“This amendment
is a democratic response to the will of the masses who are reaping the benefits
of the President's policies.”
Harare
Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Charles Tavengwa said the change was
focused on extension rather than a new term.
“It is crucial
that we frame this correctly. This is not a third term,” Tavengwa said.
“We are simply
seeking a two-year extension to allow for the seamless completion of the
National Development Strategy 1 and the launch of its successor.
“This ensures
that the flagship projects transforming our nation are not interrupted. It is a
practical decision for continued progress.”
Another politburo member Omega Hungwe highlighted the gendered benefits of the administration's policies.
“As a woman in
politics and development, I have seen first-hand how President Mnangagwa's
policies have empowered women, youth and communities across the country,” she
said.
“From financial
inclusion programmes to support for women-led businesses, this leadership has
delivered tangible results. Supporting this constitutional adjustment means
securing and expanding these gains for all Zimbabweans. It is a vote for
continued empowerment and national unity.”
Yesterday’s
event was the second provincial meeting Tagwirei attended since his appointment
to the Zanu PF central committee.
Over the
weekend, Tagwirei addressed the Zanu PF Harare provincial coordinating
committee meeting where he said he was ready to serve and the party should feel
free to assign him.
“I want to
thank President [Emmerson] Mnangagwa, the politburo and you, Harare province,
who have allowed me to join and work with you,” Tagwirei said.
“I have been
working with you, but you have given me another task. I am your servant,
whatever you send me is what I do, whatever President Mnangagwa sends me to do,
I deliver.” Newsday
