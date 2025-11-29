MINER PLUNGES TO HIS DEATH



A late night return to the worksite ended in tragedy for a 44-year-old miner from the Chatsworth area who plunged to his death at Sunset 31 Mine.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident which occurred on November 23, 2025, around 1:30AM.

Circumstances are that Mapingure and his colleague, Munyaradzi Mazungu (38), had knocked off work to go to sleep at their tents about 35 metres from the mine.

Upon arrival, Mapingure realised he had forgotten some items and rushed back to the worksite.

Moments later, Mazungu heard a loud noise coming from the direction of the site and went to investigate. He called out to Mapingure but got no response.

He alerted fellow workers who rushed to the scene and found Mapingure lying lifeless in the mine shaft.

Police attended the scene and retrieved the body which had sustained a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm.

The tragedy comes at a time when the province has recorded an increase in mining related fatalities, raising concerns over the safety standards at both formal and informal mining operations.

Just three weeks ago, Blessed Ziwonda, a miner at Pitie’s Luck in Masvingo died after a huge rock fell on him as he was working in the mine shaft.

Just before that, another miner in Mashava, Talent Zamuchiya died after a load of slime collapsed on him.

Inspector Dhewa has urged miners to take safety precautions seriously, to avoid such tragic accidents.

“We urge those in the mining sector to prioritise safety. Safety should come first at all times because mining remains one of the most hazardous occupations,” he said. TellZimNews