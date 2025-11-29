MINER PLUNGES TO HIS DEATH

A late night return to the worksite ended in tragedy for a 44-year-old miner from the Chatsworth area who plunged to his death at Sunset 31 Mine.
Masvingo
Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the
incident which occurred on November 23, 2025, around 1:30AM.
Circumstances
are that Mapingure and his colleague, Munyaradzi Mazungu (38), had knocked off
work to go to sleep at their tents about 35 metres from the mine.
Upon arrival,
Mapingure realised he had forgotten some items and rushed back to the worksite.
Moments later,
Mazungu heard a loud noise coming from the direction of the site and went to
investigate. He called out to Mapingure but got no response.
He alerted
fellow workers who rushed to the scene and found Mapingure lying lifeless in
the mine shaft.
Police attended
the scene and retrieved the body which had sustained a fractured skull and
injuries to his right arm.
The tragedy
comes at a time when the province has recorded an increase in mining related
fatalities, raising concerns over the safety standards at both formal and
informal mining operations.
Just three
weeks ago, Blessed Ziwonda, a miner at Pitie’s Luck in Masvingo died after a
huge rock fell on him as he was working in the mine shaft.
Just before
that, another miner in Mashava, Talent Zamuchiya died after a load of slime
collapsed on him.
Inspector Dhewa
has urged miners to take safety precautions seriously, to avoid such tragic
accidents.
“We urge those
in the mining sector to prioritise safety. Safety should come first at all
times because mining remains one of the most hazardous occupations,” he said.
