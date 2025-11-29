ZANU PF COUNCILLOR TEACHERS REINSTATED

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has been accused of reinstating 66 local authority councilors elected in the 2023 harmonised elections, most of them teachers to their positions as civil servants in clear violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe requires civil servants to resign from service when assuming a political office. Section 200 (3) and (4) of the Constitution states that no member of the public service may in their official capacity act as a partisan political figure or be a candidate for election to any political party.

A source in the Ministry said most of these councilors are not reporting for work although they are on full salary. The source said the illegal arrangement by PSC has resulted in heavy workloads for teachers who have to share the work of absent elected councillors.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro said he can neither confirm nor deny that there are teachers doubling as councillors.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) president, Obert Masaraure said treasury has limited funds and it is highly irresponsible to spend the resources on ghost workers.

Masvingo Mirror has in its possession, a memo authored by then Public Service Commission Secretary Dr Tsisti Choruma and written to the Permanent Secretary for Education, Moses Mhike in which he informs that latter that 66 teachers who resigned from their posts to become councilors were reinstated with immediate effect.

Choruma went on to direct that the days that the 66 teachers; Ms Jennifer Katandika and 65 others had not been coming to work after being deemed to have resigned should simply be turned into unpaid leave days. The letter which was dispatched on 23 November 2023, barely three months after the elections lists the names of the reinstated politicians.

The matter came to light when 15 councilors who were not reinstated got wind of the fate of their colleagues and tried to seek reinstatement as well. Their case, raised on October 7, 2025 by Joram Gumbo, a Special Adviser to President Mnangagwa was ironically dismissed by Dr Vincent Hungwe, the chairman of the Public Service Commission contrary to his Secretary’s position on the 66. Hungwe advised Gumbo in a confidential memo in the hands of Masvingo Mirror that his request for reinstatement of elected politicians was against the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

He emphasized PSC’s position on elected officers and declared that there would be no reinstatements.

Hungwe cited Section 200 (3) and (4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013 in his refusal to reinstate the 15 teachers.

Hungwe said referred questions to PSC Secretary, Sibusisiwe Zembe.

“Please refer your questions to the secretary of commissions,” said Hung.

Efforts to get a comment from Zembe futile.

Prominent Parliamentarian and lawyer, Martin Mureri said the reinstatement violates circular number 10 of 2018 which requires one to resign from civil service within 30 days of being elected into public office.

“In the absence our resignation letter, you are deemed to have elected to remain a member of the civil service,” reads part of the circular.

Notable among the reinstated serving councilors in Masvingo are Euphrasia Ruvai who is Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira’s wife. Sher teaches at Gaths Mine Primary School in Mashava.

There is also Teachers 4ED Masvingo Province chairperson and Bikita Schools Inspector, Lyllett Makomeke. Former Bikita RDC chairperson, Benjamin Masakadze a teacher at Zindove Primary School and Admire Matutu a teacher at Zvomupungu Primary in Mwenezi and Rhoda Makhaza head at Odzi Secondary in Bikita.

Makomeke said she is not aware that she has to retire as a civil servant after being elected into public office.

There are also a handful of opposition politicians who lost in the elections who were reinstated and they include Emmanuel Punungwe, a teacher at Badza Primary School in Chikomba who contested against Tatenda Matevera in the Chikomba West parliamentary election.

“According to the provisions of Section 200 (3) and (4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013, all members of the Pubic Service who were duly elected to office in the 2023 harmonized elections, relinquished their pre-election positions in Government,” said Hungwe in his letter.

“When civil servants opt to take up political office, they must be automatically delisted as civil servants. The constitution grants both political rights and a nonpartisan civil service…,” said Masaraure.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president, Dr Takavafira Zhou said the teachers are a nuisance and unprofessional as they always incline to their political party to legitimise their continued absence and even threaten school heads.

“It is unfortunate that these bad examples are tarnishing the image of teachers and schools and compromising the functions of schools as basically institutions of learning and teaching. Over and above id the uniform application of laws in a country. Masvingo Mirror