WOMAN, NEPHEW NABBED IN MUKURU FIREARMS ROBBERY

A Harare woman and her nephew are facing allegations of concealing firearms that were used in the Mukuru Money Transfer armed robberies.

Tamara Tikiza and Shepard Maisiri were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

They are being charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The court heard that on Friday, detectives from CID Homicide Harare were tipped that Clever Chada ordered his wife, Erinita Chingosho, to hide several firearms which were used during the commissioning of several crimes.

Chada was arrested in January in connection with a spate of armed robberies in and around Harare, targeting Mukuru Money Transfer outlets.

The police were tipped that the firearms were taken to Tikiza’s home for safe keeping.

Acting on the tip-off, detectives raided Tikiza’s home on Saturday and questioned her.

She confirmed receiving the firearms from Chingosho and was ordered to hide the guns.

She told the police that she took the firearms to Maisiri’s home.

She led the police to his home and they dug up a black plastic bag containing an AUT 6.5mm pistol serial number B309360, a Browning spatene depose pistol serial number 249567 and a Patented Colt pistol serial number 06309 from Maisiri’s garden.

Takudzwa Jambawo prosecuted. H Metro