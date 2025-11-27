ECOBANK WAS AN INSIDE JOB : COPS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says investigations into the US$4 million daylight robbery at Ecobank’s Bulawayo branch in October last year indicate it was “an inside job,” with the culprits reportedly working with company security staff.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed the development during a media briefing on Tuesday, adding that the police are working “flat out” to secure the extradition of the Vumbunu brothers, Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu, from South Africa.

The brothers were arrested by South African authorities on 5 July 2025.

Commissioner Nyathi said another suspect, Bhekani Mlilo, was successfully extradited from Botswana on 19 November 2025 and has since been remanded in custody.

“We are now working flat out to bring in the Vumbunu brothers,” he said.

The police are engaging South African authorities to finalise the legal and logistical processes required for extradition.

“If somebody is arrested in a foreign country there are clear procedures and protocols to be followed. They have to appear before the South African court remanded for the Zimbabwe courts. So this is what is happening,” Commissioner Nyathi explained.

He urged companies, especially in the financial sector, to carefully vet employees to prevent similar crimes. “Some of these high-profile cases involve employees with inside information,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi cited a recent case in which a bakery driver sent to collect US$10 000 from Banket to Chinhoyi allegedly colluded with relatives and members of the security forces to stage a fake robbery.

“In the process, they stole the company’s money and shared it amongst themselves. Companies must not take things for granted,” he said.

He added: “We must not continue to allow employees to work with outsiders so that they can steal from the company’s investments.” CITE