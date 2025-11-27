ECOBANK WAS AN INSIDE JOB : COPS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says investigations into the US$4 million daylight robbery at Ecobank’s Bulawayo branch in October last year indicate it was “an inside job,” with the culprits reportedly working with company security staff.
National Police
Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed the development during a media
briefing on Tuesday, adding that the police are working “flat out” to secure
the extradition of the Vumbunu brothers, Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah
Temayi Vumbunu, from South Africa.
The brothers
were arrested by South African authorities on 5 July 2025.
Commissioner
Nyathi said another suspect, Bhekani Mlilo, was successfully extradited from
Botswana on 19 November 2025 and has since been remanded in custody.
“We are now
working flat out to bring in the Vumbunu brothers,” he said.
The police are
engaging South African authorities to finalise the legal and logistical
processes required for extradition.
“If somebody is
arrested in a foreign country there are clear procedures and protocols to be
followed. They have to appear before the South African court remanded for the
Zimbabwe courts. So this is what is happening,” Commissioner Nyathi explained.
He urged
companies, especially in the financial sector, to carefully vet employees to
prevent similar crimes. “Some of these high-profile cases involve employees
with inside information,” he said.
Commissioner
Nyathi cited a recent case in which a bakery driver sent to collect US$10 000
from Banket to Chinhoyi allegedly colluded with relatives and members of the
security forces to stage a fake robbery.
“In the
process, they stole the company’s money and shared it amongst themselves.
Companies must not take things for granted,” he said.
He added: “We
must not continue to allow employees to work with outsiders so that they can
steal from the company’s investments.” CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment