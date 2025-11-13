HOMELESS MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH IN GWERU

Tragedy struck on Monday when a homeless man living in the Gweru central business district was allegedly crushed to death with a stone by a fellow imbiber he had an earlier misunderstanding with.
Midlands
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed
the incident.
“A man living
in the Gweru central business district died after his head was (allegedly)
crushed by a stone while asleep at shop veranda during the night on November
10, 2025,”Mahoko said.
“The now
deceased, Forget Nsingo, whose age is unknown is alleged to have been staying
in the Gweru central business district with his family comprising wife, Rufaro
Savanhu, aged 22 and two children aged four and three years respectively.
“Preliminary
investigations picked that earlier, during the night, the now deceased had a
quarrel with a friend, only known as Terrence, whom he was drinking beer with.
The friend is believed to be also staying in the CBD streets.”
According to
Mahoko, Nsingo later joined his wife and children who were sleeping on the shop
veranda.
Nsingo’s wife
woke up the following morning only to discover that her husband was lying in a
pool of blood.
“ZRP Gweru
Central attended the scene and observed that the body was lying in a pool of
blood with the left side of the head deformed and a blood stained stone
weighing approximately five kilogrammes near the deceased’s head,” he said.
Mahoko appealed
to members of the public, who might have information on the murder to report at
Gweru Central police station or any nearest police post.
He urged people
to resolve their differences amicably and respect the sanctity of human life.
