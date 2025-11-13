HOMELESS MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH IN GWERU

Tragedy struck on Monday when a homeless man living in the Gweru central business district was allegedly crushed to death with a stone by a fellow imbiber he had an earlier misunderstanding with.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident.

“A man living in the Gweru central business district died after his head was (allegedly) crushed by a stone while asleep at shop veranda during the night on November 10, 2025,”Mahoko said.

“The now deceased, Forget Nsingo, whose age is unknown is alleged to have been staying in the Gweru central business district with his family comprising wife, Rufaro Savanhu, aged 22 and two children aged four and three years respectively.

“Preliminary investigations picked that earlier, during the night, the now deceased had a quarrel with a friend, only known as Terrence, whom he was drinking beer with. The friend is believed to be also staying in the CBD streets.”

According to Mahoko, Nsingo later joined his wife and children who were sleeping on the shop veranda.

Nsingo’s wife woke up the following morning only to discover that her husband was lying in a pool of blood.

“ZRP Gweru Central attended the scene and observed that the body was lying in a pool of blood with the left side of the head deformed and a blood stained stone weighing approximately five kilogrammes near the deceased’s head,” he said.

Mahoko appealed to members of the public, who might have information on the murder to report at Gweru Central police station or any nearest police post.

He urged people to resolve their differences amicably and respect the sanctity of human life. Newsday