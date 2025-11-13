MAN JAILED FOR NOT PAYING MAINTENANCE

A 47-year-old Bulawayo man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for violating a court order after failing to pay US$840 in child maintenance arrears.

Bonginkosi Sibanda of Gwabalanda suburb was convicted of contravening a maintenance court order (Case No. BYO M 113/24) when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Itai Kagwere yesterday.

Four months of his sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining six months were suspended on condition that he pays the arrears by December 19.

Prosecuting, Mr Mehluli Ndlovu told the court that on March 18, 2024, Sibanda was ordered by the Bulawayo civil court to pay his ex-wife US$60 per month for the upkeep of their minor child until the child attains 18 years of age or becomes self-supportive.

However, Sibanda failed to comply with the order, resulting in arrears amounting to US$840 over a period of 14 months.

“The accused person failed to comply with the terms and conditions of the maintenance order and is now in arrears of US$840 for 14 months,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The court heard that Sibanda paid maintenance in full for March and September 2024 and January, September and October 2025.

“He also paid US$40 for the months of April 2024 and May 2025, but failed to pay for the remaining months,” said the prosecutor. Chronicle