16 MUTARE BOYS HIGH STUDENTS LOCKED OUT

Sixteen Mutare Boys’ High Form Four learners were left stranded and milling around the school premises on Tuesday after being locked out of the institution’s boarding facility for failing to wake up early for a mandatory study session.

The situation returned to normalcy in the evening following the intervention of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s provincial office.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard Gabaza confirmed his intervention to solve the matter.

“The issue was resolved on the same day. The authorities at the school had locked out the learners, and some concerned parents complained to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education offices.

“We deployed a team from the respective education district office to resolve the matter. The situation is back to normal as we speak,” said Mr Gabaza.

Parents who spoke to The Manica Post bitterly complained about the school authorities’ treatment of their children over minor disciplinary issues.

The parents also bemoaned the failure by the school authorities to notify parents after locking their children out of the school because of disciplinary issues.

One parent who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Where in this country do you get a school head expelling or chasing away children over disciplinary issues without notifying parents.

“This is unacceptable. These are basic procedures that we really do not expect authorities at such big institutions to be ignorant of,” she said.

Another parent said: “We have been quiet for a long time, but we are aware of the ill-treatment of our children at this school. We thought it would not worsen to such depths.

“We are aware that at times the school authorities have the audacity to grab and throw in the bin a plate of sadza while a child is eating in the dining hall over minor issues.” Herald