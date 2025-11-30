HERO SEND OFF FOR MWAZHA



National hero Archbishop Enerst Paul Mamvura Mwazha, founder of the African Apostolic Church, was buried yesterday at Chirasauta Mountain in Chikomba District, where speakers saluted him for his immense contribution during the liberation struggle and uplifting the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

Archbishop Mwazha died on November 20 in Harare.

He was 107.

Thousands of people from all walks of life converged to witness the burial.

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Itayi Ndudzo, who was the chief mourner, said the Archbishop would be remembered for his support of the armed struggle that brought about an independent Zimbabwe.

“During Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, Archbishop Mwazha managed four retail businesses,” he said.

“He actively supported freedom fighters by praying for them, providing clothing and foodstuffs from his businesses, demonstrating his commitment to the national cause.

“He contributed much for a free Zimbabwe. We also remember him for being an author. He has 66 years of service and he managed to transform lives in this area. Today, the church has a lot of congregants not just in Zimbabwe, but across the world.”

Adv Ndudzo said due to Mutumwa Mwazha’s work and unparalleled patriotism, President Mnangagwa saw it fit to accord him the highest honour of national hero.





“To the Mwazha family, to Chikomba District and Zimbabwe, on behalf of Government, we say find comfort in this difficult time.

“To the Archbishop, we say rest in peace, our national hero,” said Adv Ndudzo.

Family spokesperson and son to the late Archbishop, Dr Masimba Mwazha, said the family has lost a pillar of strength.

“We learnt a lot of things from our late father. He was courageous, hardworking, prayerful and an outstanding leader.

“As children, we have lost our pillar of strength, a father, uncle and a loving person. As a family, we want to thank the Government under President Mnangagwa, for according our father national hero status.

“This means a lot to us. His outstanding dedication to Zimbabwe has earned him this status.”

Hwedza North constituency legislator Cde Tinoda Machakaire, who is also the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, said Archbishop Mwazha’s works speak for themselves.

“He was a humble man who worked tirelessly for the church and for Zimbabwe. I want to implore the church and the family to remain united and peaceful, protecting the Archbishop’s legacy,” he said. Herald