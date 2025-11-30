COUPLE ACCUSED OF DEFRAUDING GONO ACQUITTED

A Harare couple, which was accused of defrauding former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono of ZW$137 million, has been acquitted by the High Court.

Clark Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha Ndonda were accused of changing company documents and siphoning the money after appointing themselves as directors.

They deny the charges.

The couple had applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case, which was rejected by regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje who said they should be put to their defence.

High Court Judge, Justice Regis Dembure, differed and ruled that the essential elements of the alleged crime had not been averred in the charge sheet, resulting in the charge being fatally defective.

Justice Dembure ruled that the two cannot be made to defend themselves against something that is “fatally defective.”

The couple, represented by Admire Rubaya, approached the High Court challenging Mambanje’s ruling.

They described their prosecution as a failed fishing expedition by the State.

“There is no way the accused persons can be placed onto the defence in circumstances where the essential elements of the offence of fraud have not been set out in the charge sheet.

“As it stands, the charge of fraud is barren as it lacks the essential averments required to make the charge a valid one for fraud as codified,” Rubaya argued.

Justice Dembure trashed the lower court’s decision saying the magistrate’s failure to determine issue of the validity of the charges raised in the application for discharge was a “gross irregularity and serious misdirection.”

The two had argued that the lower court should not be allowed to resuscitate a non-existent case which was based on fatally defective charges.

“This court cannot, by any stretch of its powers seek to panel beat the charge for purposes of placing the accused persons onto their defence.

“It is entreated to avoid the temptation of making a bidding for the State.

“It laid its bed, it must lie on it and it must never rise from it,” Rubaya argued. H Metro