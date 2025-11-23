GOATS DEAL : RAPPER MASKIRI ARRESTED

In the sport and the entertainment industry, a goat is a label which represents greatness.
It’s a badge of
honour.
The
Greatest-Of-All-Time – a Pele in football, someone like Michel Schumacher in
Formula One, Michael Phelps in swimming, Muhammad Ali in boxing or Michael
Jackson in music.
In Zimbabwe,
the word GOAT is now becoming synonymous with legal troubles and this has seen
well-known people being arrested.
The trouble for
businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu started when they could not deliver
the GOATS they pledged they would provide.
They have just
spent more than a year in remand custody. Yesterday, rapper Maskiri was also
arrested in Chitungwiza and it’s a case which revolves around GOATS.
Police used a
fake “birthday party performance booking” to lure him in.
Maskiri, who in
recent years has rebranded part of his hustle by venturing into goat-rearing
and promoting “imported Boer Kalahari Red breeds” on his social media pages, is
accused of prejudicing a US-based Zimbabwean, Tonderai Chisoro, of US$1,500.
Police say none
of the money has been recovered.
Chisoro told
H-Metro he contacted the musician hoping to buy goats to boost his family’s pen
back home. “I sent the money through Mukuru in three transactions,” he said.
“But when I
started asking about the first delivery of five goats, the young man started
changing goal posts. One day he was ‘deep in the rural areas’, the next day he
wasn’t picking up his calls. Eventually he just went quiet.”
With no goats
in sight and no communication, Chisoro activated his relatives in Zimbabwe, who
then filed a report at Chitungwiza Police Station (CR559/11/25).
That is when
the hunt for the rapper began.
According to
police sources, two officers — identified as Dulani and Mushaninga — devised a
sting operation.
They contacted
Maskiri while pretending to be organising a birthday party and wanting him to
perform.
A fee of US$300
was agreed, with the rapper even promising to bring fellow artist Tererai
Mugwadi.
Yesterday
afternoon, officers phoned him again, saying they had managed to raise US$200
as a deposit and invited him to Chicken Inn, Unit C junction.
As soon as
Maskiri arrived, he was pounced upon and arrested, with stunned witnesses
watching the rapper being whisked away.
Even the
InDrive driver joined the chase, demanding his fare as officers took their
suspect into custody.
Police say
investigations are ongoing. H Metro
