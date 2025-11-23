CIVIL SERVANT GUILTY OF CORRUPTION, ESCAPES JAIL

Director of Rota Cons Engineering and Ministry of Public Works District officer, Kenneth Nyakujawa, who appeared in court facing allegations of diverting a US$2 002 school painting project to his own company has been sentenced.

Nyakujawa (40) appeared before Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate, Mr Richard Ramaboea, charged with concealing from a principal a person interested in a transaction.

In his first court appearance, he pleaded not guilty, but when he turned up for trial he pleaded guilty.

The magistrate sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment. Six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within a period of five years.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Nkulumane Police Station.

Nyakujawa was represented by his lawyer Ms Constance Mathaba of Makiya and Partners.

In mitigation, Ms Mathaba stated that Nyakujawa is first-time offender and pleaded guilty to the offence and by that he showed that he was remorseful.

She also submitted that his company Rota Cons Engineering was contracted by Founders High School but he failed to inform his employer that his company had been contracted.

She also stated that Nyakujawa did not benefit from the offence as he was arrested before he was paid for the painting works.

Ms Mathaba further submitted that Nyakujawa is the one who suffered a loss as he lost US$900, which he paid to painters who did the painting work.

Prosecutor, Denmark Chihombe told the court that in 2024 Nyakujawa, acting for the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, visited Founders High School to assess painting works and prepare a bill of quantities for the project.

It is alleged that Nyakujawa learnt that the school intended to engage the ministry for the painting works. In December last year, he reportedly informed school authorities that the ministry did not have enough painters and recommended that his own company, Rota Cons Engineering, be hired instead.

The school subsequently engaged Rota Cons Engineering and paid US$2 002 for the painting of the administration block and a classroom. Nyakujawa allegedly supervised the project both as a representative of his company and as a Public Works district officer, creating a conflict of interest.

To conceal the project from his employer, the court heard, Nyakujawa did not submit a site handover certificate or site supervision reports to the ministry. The prosecution stressed that it was not part of his official duties to solicit or secure contracts for his company while performing his role as a public officer. Chronicle