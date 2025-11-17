DRIVER WAS NOT TIRED : MUNEBZVA BOSS



Did fatigue play a part in the Munenzva bus accident, which killed four people and injured 13 others on Sunday?

The Munenzva bus overturned near Rutenga on its way to South Africa? Those who died included a relief driver while Joe Chikuvadze, who was driving the bus, sustained injuries.

Apparently, Chikuvadze had arrived in Harare from Cape Town in the early hours of the previous day.

Authorities at the bus company told H-Metro yesterday that Chikuvadze was given the entire day to rest on Saturday before he was then tasked with driving the bus on the return trip to South Africa on Sunday.

Chikuvadze had left Cape Town on Thursday on the trip back home to Harare.

Social media was buzzing yesterday with claims that the Munenzva Buses management ordered the driver to make a U-turn, ‘shortly after arriving from South Africa’, and embark on the return trip.

“We are getting into the busy season for bus companies, especially on the Harare/Joburg/Cape Town route and this exerts some pressure on the bus operators as they want to take full advantage of the business,” said a source.

“There is a lot of activity on these profitable and busy routes and while I don’t have clear details of what happened in this case I have seen some of the chats on social media where claims are being made that the driver was not given enough time to rest.

“Without pointing a finger at this particular case because I also believe that accidents can happen, even if we do everything to try and prevent them, what I can just point out is that there is, indeed, pressure on the part of operators because business is brisk around this time of the year.”

Munenzva Buses director Itai Munenzva told H-Metro Chikuvadze was given enough rest on Saturday.

“Joe left Cape Town last Thursday and arrived back on Saturday at 5 am.

“The bus was carefully examined before the trip (back) to South Africa.

“The bus was serviced the entire day before he took it on Sunday.”

Munenzva added: “We are truly sorry for the loss of lives and the injuries sustained by others on our bus.

“We want to give the police time to investigate the cause of the accident.”

He highlighted the importance of safe driving, especially during the rainy season when road conditions can be hazardous.

“We always caution our drivers against speeding as it can lead to severe consequences when the roads are slippery.

“The bus is currently at the Vehicle Inspection Department where we want them to conduct all necessary checks.”

The bus overturned near Rutenga while heading to South Africa.

Four people, including one of the two bus drivers, died in the accident.

Thirteen people, including Chikuvadze, were injured. H Metro