DRIVER WAS NOT TIRED : MUNEBZVA BOSS

Did fatigue play a part in the Munenzva bus accident, which killed four people and injured 13 others on Sunday?
The Munenzva bus overturned near Rutenga on its way to South Africa? Those who died included a relief driver while Joe Chikuvadze, who was driving the bus, sustained injuries.
Apparently,
Chikuvadze had arrived in Harare from Cape Town in the early hours of the
previous day.
Authorities at
the bus company told H-Metro yesterday that Chikuvadze was given the entire day
to rest on Saturday before he was then tasked with driving the bus on the
return trip to South Africa on Sunday.
Chikuvadze had
left Cape Town on Thursday on the trip back home to Harare.
Social media
was buzzing yesterday with claims that the Munenzva Buses management ordered
the driver to make a U-turn, ‘shortly after arriving from South Africa’, and
embark on the return trip.
“We are getting
into the busy season for bus companies, especially on the Harare/Joburg/Cape
Town route and this exerts some pressure on the bus operators as they want to
take full advantage of the business,” said a source.
“There is a lot
of activity on these profitable and busy routes and while I don’t have clear
details of what happened in this case I have seen some of the chats on social
media where claims are being made that the driver was not given enough time to
rest.
“Without
pointing a finger at this particular case because I also believe that accidents
can happen, even if we do everything to try and prevent them, what I can just
point out is that there is, indeed, pressure on the part of operators because
business is brisk around this time of the year.”
Munenzva Buses
director Itai Munenzva told H-Metro Chikuvadze was given enough rest on
Saturday.
“Joe left Cape
Town last Thursday and arrived back on Saturday at 5 am.
“The bus was
carefully examined before the trip (back) to South Africa.
“The bus was
serviced the entire day before he took it on Sunday.”
Munenzva added:
“We are truly sorry for the loss of lives and the injuries sustained by others
on our bus.
“We want to
give the police time to investigate the cause of the accident.”
He highlighted
the importance of safe driving, especially during the rainy season when road
conditions can be hazardous.
“We always
caution our drivers against speeding as it can lead to severe consequences when
the roads are slippery.
“The bus is
currently at the Vehicle Inspection Department where we want them to conduct
all necessary checks.”
The bus
overturned near Rutenga while heading to South Africa.
Four people,
including one of the two bus drivers, died in the accident.
Thirteen
people, including Chikuvadze, were injured. H Metro
