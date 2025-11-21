EMPLOYER VANISHES WITH TEEN JOB SEEKER'S BABY

A job offer turned into horror for 19-year-old Letwin Ngandini after a stranger who had allegedly hired her for cleaning work at her house disappeared with her four month old baby when she stepped away to fetch a shovel.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident, which occurred on November 13, along Sweetview road around 12 PM.

Circumstances are that Ngandini, was approached by the suspect, who claimed they needed a helper to clean the house that was still under construction.

Ngandini, who had her baby with her at the time, agreed to help.

The two reportedly walked about 500 metres to the site where the suspect explained the tasks before instructing Ngandini to go and look for a shovel to begin the work.

Ngandini left her baby in the care of the alleged employer. When she returned about 30 minutes later, both the suspect and the baby had vanished.

Inspector Dhewa said police were treating the matter as a kidnapping case and appealed for information that may assist in identifying the suspect.

“Police are making efforts and appealing to members of the public for information that may lead to the identification of the accused person. Those who may have information can report to any nearest police station or contact us on the ZRP Masvingo Province WhatsApp number, 0775 996 945,” he said.

As the search for the missing infant continues, this heart breaking case forces a difficult conversation about parental responsibility.The vulnerability of a child demands the highest level of protection from those they depend on.

In September last year, another kid was kidnapped in Chiredzi but was recovered within 12 hours.

Circumstances were that on September 2, 2024 at about 0800 hours, the complainant, Epiphania Kwangware of Manyika compound in Mkwasine, went to Chiredzi General Hospital with her baby for vaccination.

Kwangware left the hospital at around 0900 hours and met Prosperity Hobwane (35) of Chipimbi Village 9 in Mkwasine at Chiredzi General Hospital main gate who accompanied her to Chiredzi Old rank.

On arrival at Nyore Nyore Shopping Center, Hobwane gave Kwangware some money to buy some drinks for both of them. Kwangware went into a supermarket leaving Hobwane outside with her baby.

Upon return, Kwangware discovered that Hobwane had disappeared with her baby and made some searches around but could not find both of them after which she made a report to the police at about 1200 hours. TellZimNews