APOSTLE MWAZHA DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Apostle Paul Mwazha, revered spiritual leader and founder of the African Apostolic Church, has been accorded National Hero status.

Writing on his X account this morning this morning, Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said President Mnangagwa had officially conferred the honour.

Mr Mangwana said burial arrangements will be announced in consultation with the Mwazha family, who will guide the programme in line with their traditions and wishes.

Apostle Mwazha, affectionately known as Mutumwa, is celebrated for his decades-long influence on Zimbabwe’s religious landscape, where he built one of the country’s largest indigenous churches.