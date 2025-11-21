MAN STEALS COP'S CAR OUTSIDE A POLICE STATION

An unlicensed Bulawayo man who stole a police officer’s Honda Fit outside Bulawayo Central Police Station appeared in court on Thursday and was sentenced to serve an effective five years in jail for car theft, four months for driving without a licence, and four months for escaping from lawful custody.
Talent Mpofu
(27) of Entumbane suburb appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Ms
Sibonginkosi Maphosa, facing charges of car theft, driving without a valid
licence, and escaping from lawful custody.
He pleaded not
guilty to the car theft charge but admitted to driving without a licence and
escaping from lawful custody. At the end of the trial, he was convicted of car
theft.
For stealing
the car, the magistrate sentenced Mpofu to seven years, suspending two years on
condition of good behaviour, leaving him to serve five years.
For escaping
from lawful custody, he received six months, with two months suspended on
condition he does not commit a similar offence within five years. For driving
without a licence, he was sentenced to six months, with two months suspended
under the same conditions.
In sentencing,
the magistrate noted that the offences were sophisticated and premeditated.
“The execution
of the offences shows that Mpofu planned and has experience in carrying out
such crimes as he used an unknown object to open the door of the car and
changed the number plates. He even used trickery to escape from lawful custody,
proving his tactfulness and mischief,” said Ms Maphosa.
Prosecutor Ms
Tsungirai Charmaine Mutapi told the court that on October 31, the complainant,
Constable Mashora of Bulawayo Central Police Station, parked his Honda Fit in
the station’s centre parking area and locked it before reporting for duty.
“At around
6:30PM, the accused went to the complainant’s vehicle and used an unknown
object to open the car and start the engine before driving off,” said Ms
Mutapi.
Inside the car
were a T-shirt, black belt, sandals, and a satchel belonging to Constable
Mashora.
When Constable
Mashora finished his shift, he discovered the vehicle was missing and
immediately reported the theft. Detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad
launched investigations, leading to Mpofu’s arrest at his home. Mpofu later led
detectives to Total Service Station near Western Commonage Police Station,
where he had abandoned the car.
However, when detectives brought him back to Bulawayo Central Police Station, Mpofu allegedly escaped from the police courtyard, despite being handcuffed. He fled to his home.
“Upon arrival, his wife, with the help of a neighbour, unlocked the handcuffs. Mpofu then hid in the bedroom. Detectives followed him and found him hiding under the bed,” said Ms Mutapi.
In his defence, Mpofu claimed he committed the offence due to financial challenges.
Constable
Mashora told the court that when his vehicle was recovered, its number plates
had been replaced with a different set. He also said that when Mpofu was
arrested, he was wearing his T-shirt and sandals.
Constable Mashora added that discovering his vehicle missing left him distressed, and the following day he hired a car and spent the entire day driving around in search of it. Chronicle
