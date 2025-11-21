MAN STEALS COP'S CAR OUTSIDE A POLICE STATION

An unlicensed Bulawayo man who stole a police officer’s Honda Fit outside Bulawayo Central Police Station appeared in court on Thursday and was sentenced to serve an effective five years in jail for car theft, four months for driving without a licence, and four months for escaping from lawful custody.

Talent Mpofu (27) of Entumbane suburb appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Maphosa, facing charges of car theft, driving without a valid licence, and escaping from lawful custody.

He pleaded not guilty to the car theft charge but admitted to driving without a licence and escaping from lawful custody. At the end of the trial, he was convicted of car theft.

For stealing the car, the magistrate sentenced Mpofu to seven years, suspending two years on condition of good behaviour, leaving him to serve five years.

For escaping from lawful custody, he received six months, with two months suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence within five years. For driving without a licence, he was sentenced to six months, with two months suspended under the same conditions.

In sentencing, the magistrate noted that the offences were sophisticated and premeditated.

“The execution of the offences shows that Mpofu planned and has experience in carrying out such crimes as he used an unknown object to open the door of the car and changed the number plates. He even used trickery to escape from lawful custody, proving his tactfulness and mischief,” said Ms Maphosa.

Prosecutor Ms Tsungirai Charmaine Mutapi told the court that on October 31, the complainant, Constable Mashora of Bulawayo Central Police Station, parked his Honda Fit in the station’s centre parking area and locked it before reporting for duty.

“At around 6:30PM, the accused went to the complainant’s vehicle and used an unknown object to open the car and start the engine before driving off,” said Ms Mutapi.

Inside the car were a T-shirt, black belt, sandals, and a satchel belonging to Constable Mashora.

When Constable Mashora finished his shift, he discovered the vehicle was missing and immediately reported the theft. Detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad launched investigations, leading to Mpofu’s arrest at his home. Mpofu later led detectives to Total Service Station near Western Commonage Police Station, where he had abandoned the car.

However, when detectives brought him back to Bulawayo Central Police Station, Mpofu allegedly escaped from the police courtyard, despite being handcuffed. He fled to his home.

“Upon arrival, his wife, with the help of a neighbour, unlocked the handcuffs. Mpofu then hid in the bedroom. Detectives followed him and found him hiding under the bed,” said Ms Mutapi.

In his defence, Mpofu claimed he committed the offence due to financial challenges.

Constable Mashora told the court that when his vehicle was recovered, its number plates had been replaced with a different set. He also said that when Mpofu was arrested, he was wearing his T-shirt and sandals.

Constable Mashora added that discovering his vehicle missing left him distressed, and the following day he hired a car and spent the entire day driving around in search of it. Chronicle