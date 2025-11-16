EIGHT MAKOROKOZA BEAT THIEVING PAL TO DEATH

A gang of Shurugwi gold panners turned into ruthless vigilantes after they allegedly beat a suspected thief with logs before pouring boiling water over him, killing him in a gruesome overnight ordeal.

The incident happened last Monday . Francis Mazarire is said to have sneaked into Tafadzwa Mashove’s home on 1 November and allegedly stole US$2 800. He reportedly dashed off to his lover’s lodgings, unaware that the theft would trigger a deadly manhunt.

Sources said after the theft, Mazarire fled to Lalapanzi. Mashove later discovered his whereabouts and assembled a 12 man crew to track him down. They allegedly found him in Lalapanzi where Mazarire admitted he had given US$800 to his lover.

The group is said to have bundled him back to Shurugwi. When they arrived, they allegedly took turns beating him with logs before scalding him with boiling water, leaving him to suffer through the night.

At around 3am the next day, they reportedly carried him to Shurugwi District Hospital but he died before arrival.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrests of eight suspects.

“We have arrested the following who are suspected of killing Tafadzwa Mashove (34) of Athlone in Gweru, Simbarashe Maroora (42) of Maroora Village under Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi, Linos Muzanarwo (42) of Manjuzu Village in Gutu, Passmore Hobo (42) of Gandiwa Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe, Melusi Mataruse of Marongwe under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi, Clain Mafa (23) of Neshuro in Mwenezi, Talent Manjuzu (29) of Majuzu Village in Gutu and Noah Musemwa (36) of Village 1 in Ruchanyu, Shurugwi. Others are still at large,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko urged the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“We encourage members of the public to seek assistance from law enforcement whenever disputes arise instead of resorting to violence,” he said. H Metro