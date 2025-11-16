CONTENT CREATORS MUST PAY FOR COVERAGE : MINISTER

Social media content creators are making money out of the coverage of traditional courts, thus chiefs must also get part of their revenue, Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe has said.

In recent years, content creators have gained traction and earned following on different social platforms owing to exhirating human interest contents they access from traditional leaders courts.

Digressing from his prepared speech while officially opening the Manicaland Chiefs Assembly indaba in Mutare yesterday, Honourable Garwe, who was represented by Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works (Traditional Leaders and Local Authorities) Honourable Albert Mavhunga said: “I have seen a lot of videos and images taken at chiefs’ courts. These videos and images are all over social media platforms, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and so on. It is not all about creating excitement and fun. The content creators are making money out of that content taken from chiefs’ court sessions. I am saying this because I am not sure if you chiefs are aware of this. I am also saying it so that you know there is also somewhere you should be paid but you are not being paid.”

In his welcome remarks during the same event, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza urged communities to accord traditional leaders the respect they deserve. Manica Post