CONTENT CREATORS MUST PAY FOR COVERAGE : MINISTER

In recent
years, content creators have gained traction and earned following on different
social platforms owing to exhirating human interest contents they access from
traditional leaders courts.
Digressing from
his prepared speech while officially opening the Manicaland Chiefs Assembly
indaba in Mutare yesterday, Honourable Garwe, who was represented by Deputy
Minister of Local Government and Public Works (Traditional Leaders and Local
Authorities) Honourable Albert Mavhunga said: “I have seen a lot of videos and
images taken at chiefs’ courts. These videos and images are all over social
media platforms, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and so on. It is not all about
creating excitement and fun. The content creators are making money out of that
content taken from chiefs’ court sessions. I am saying this because I am not
sure if you chiefs are aware of this. I am also saying it so that you know
there is also somewhere you should be paid but you are not being paid.”
In his welcome
remarks during the same event, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial
Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza urged communities to accord
traditional leaders the respect they deserve. Manica Post
