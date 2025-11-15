NO FEJA FEJA JUDICIARY IN ZIM, SAYS MUSWERE

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said allegations levelled on the country’s judiciary by opposition politician Job Sikhala, who was arrested in South Africa recently, are aimed at seeking attention to cultivate political sympathy and relevance.
Sikhala was
arrested together with his uncle, Alexander Thema, after police discovered 26
blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors in his vehicle while driving
in Pretoria.
He spent about
a week behind bars, before being granted R10
000 bail last Thursday and will be back in court in February next year.
Responding to
the media after being granted bail, Sikhala said: “My legal practitioners have
asked (me) to not comment on anything (but) we always believed that South
Africa is an independent judiciary. Here there are no feja feja things.”
Sikhala’s
veiled attacks on the Zimbabwean judiciary have infuriated the Government,
prompting Dr Muswere, to set the record straight.
In an interview
with ZBC News yesterday, Dr Muswere said while matters before the South African
courts remain sub judice, the Government would not be dragged into Sikhala’s
performative narratives.
He emphasised
that Zimbabwe’s judiciary remains firmly independent, impartial and anchored on
the rule of law.
Dr Muswere said
Sikhala, who has been on a public campaign trail, including fundraising for his
new political outfit and book, has resorted to what he termed “melodrama” in a
desperate bid to regain political traction after being sidelined by opposition colleagues.
“Zimbabwe’s
judiciary is independent, impartial and fair,” he said.
“But what you
should always be reminded is that Mr Jobless, sorry Mr Job Sikhala, is an
attention-seeking acolyte for melodrama, for tomfoolery, cults and false
prophecies.
“The man is a
patient for violence and attention-seeking tactics.”
In recent
months, Sikhala has claimed persecution and launched a series of public
statements portraying himself as a victim of what he described as political
machinations.
However, Dr
Muswere said the narrative was not only misleading, but reflective of deeper
personal motivations.
“As he
fundraises for his book and his new political outfit, having been rejected by
his political allies as a failed politician, we should always be reminded that
at some point recently, he was imitating and mimicking one of Africa’s greatest
sons, who was an icon,” he said.
Dr Muswere said
Sikhala’s conduct and rhetoric were informed by obsessive attempts to build a
heroic persona, even if it was done through distortion and fiction.
“But the
warring parties, the manifestations in terms of both psychotic and
non-psychotic disorders, which have resulted with Mr Job Sikhala’s belief in
his false prophecies and dreams, show that all his narrow-minded dreams will
translate into reality,” he said.
However,
Government says no amount of dramatic political messaging will distort the
factual and legal processes of the country, especially where claims of
persecution are raised without evidence.
Dr Muswere
reiterated that institutions of the State operate professionally and
constitutionally, adding that the public must be wary of narratives designed to
inflame emotions or secure sympathy for personal political gain.
“Zimbabwe’s
institutions of governance stand firm and misleading theatrics will not replace
truth,” he said. Sunday Mail
