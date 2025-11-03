NEWLY BUILT CLASSROOM ROOF BLOWN OFF

A recently completed double storey classroom block at Chiredzi Government Primary School that is yet to be commissioned had its roof blown away by heavy winds on Monday night.

School head, Super Saiti told Masvingo Mirror that it was simply heavy winds and nothing beyond that.

“The winds blew the roof off, it’s as simple as that, I don’t think there is anything beyond that,” he said.

The building was constructed by the Public Works department using school development funds and it was completed last year. It was being used by Grade 7 pupils.

“The public works team assessed the building and they said all was well and we wanted to commission the building on the 14th of next month.

“The engineers were doing everything, even the contractor they were using has a good track record.

“The affected block was being used by grade 7 pupils so no one is going to be affected. The Public works team has already started renovating the block and everything will be back to normal soon,” said Saiti. Masvingo Mirror