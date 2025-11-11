WAR VETS FURTHER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

The 10 ex-combatants, who were arrested in October, yesterday virtually appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo and were asked to apply for bail at the High Court.

Rose Chirenje (65) and nine others have been remanded in custody to November 25, 2025.

The ex-combatants are facing a charge of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

The court ruled that the 10 should be remanded in custody to November 25, pending finalisation of investigations.

It is alleged that on October 17 this year, Chirenje and her alleged accomplices connived to incite members of the public to participate in a public gathering which had been called for by Blessed Runesu Geza in preparation of the One Million Man March.

The march was planned against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was accused of betraying the people of Zimbabwe by aligning himself with zviganandas (criminal saboteurs).

The court heard that the 10 ex-combatants accused Mnangagwa of condoning corruption, looting and formalisation of thievery in government and mutilating the national Constitution. The protest was to be held at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square.

Geza addressed the public through social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp about the march.

Pursuant to Geza's call, the 10 ex-combatants and their accomplices converged at Corner George Silundika Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street near Africa Unity Square intending to participate in the One Million Man March. Newsday