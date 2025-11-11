WAR VETS FURTHER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

The 10 ex-combatants, who were arrested in October, yesterday virtually appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo and were asked to apply for bail at the High Court.
Rose Chirenje
(65) and nine others have been remanded in custody to November 25, 2025.
The
ex-combatants are facing a charge of participating in a gathering with intent
to promote public violence.
The court ruled
that the 10 should be remanded in custody to November 25, pending finalisation
of investigations.
It is alleged
that on October 17 this year, Chirenje and her alleged accomplices connived to
incite members of the public to participate in a public gathering which had
been called for by Blessed Runesu Geza in preparation of the One Million Man
March.
The march was
planned against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was accused of betraying the
people of Zimbabwe by aligning himself with zviganandas (criminal saboteurs).
The court heard
that the 10 ex-combatants accused Mnangagwa of condoning corruption, looting
and formalisation of thievery in government and mutilating the national
Constitution. The protest was to be held at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square.
Geza addressed
the public through social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp about the
march.
Pursuant to
Geza's call, the 10 ex-combatants and their accomplices converged at Corner
George Silundika Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street near Africa Unity Square
intending to participate in the One Million Man March. Newsday
