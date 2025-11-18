DAIRIBORD CASHIER STEALS US$179K

A cashier at Dairibord Zimbabwe Private Limited accused of embezzling US$179 612 has been granted US$300 bail after spending a week in remand prison.

Helen Murenha (40) was released on US$300 bail and ordered to surrender her passport to the court by Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

She was remanded out of custody on bail to December 16 pending finalisation of investigations.

The alleged fraud was uncovered during a routine audit led by Dairibord’s Senior Internal Auditor, Tawanda Chinembiri.

The State revealed that the irregularities first came to light on November 5, when Dairibord accountant Evermore Chanetsa conducted a reconciliation of Murenha’s accounts and flagged a suspicious transaction.

This prompted Mr Chinembiri to conduct a surprise cash count at Murenha’s office later that day. During the cash count, US$18 000 was found in Murenha’s possession, but a shortfall of US$54 612 was identified.

When questioned, Murenha admitted to loaning funds to four Dairibord clients without authority. She disclosed the amounts loaned, leading to the recovery of US$20 000 from Kavhura Investments, US$10 166 from Sigaka Gaza Cera Investments, and US$5 000 from Definitive Investments, totalling US$35 166.

Further investigations on November 6 revealed an additional theft of US$125 000. Murenha allegedly diverted these funds, intended for Victor Farm Private Limited, by falsifying records to make it appear as if the company had collected the money.

The total amount allegedly embezzled by Murenha stands at US$179 612, with only a small portion recovered so far. Herald