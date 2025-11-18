PRISON GUARD TURNED ROBBER KILLED

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer stationed at Chinhoyi Remand Prison has died after sustaining severe injuries during a mob attempt to effect a citizens’ arrest, amid allegations that he was involved in a series of armed robberies in the town.

Tawanda Marumahoko (34) was already out on bail for several armed robbery cases when he was implicated in a fresh incident involving a staged robbery along Harare–Chirundu Road.

The alleged crime occurred on November 14, 2025, near the Mashonaland West Provincial Heroes Acre where US$10 000 and a cellphone were reportedly taken from a delivery truck travelling from Banket to Chinhoyi.

According to police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyati, the truck driver, Kenneth Tsvarisai (32), was arrested on November 15 after detectives received information linking him to the incident.

“Investigations later revealed that he had allegedly provided inside information to accomplices and conspired with them to fake the robbery soon after receiving the cash from his manager,” he said.

After his arrest, Tsvarisai implicated Marumahoko, leading to the prison officer’s arrest and the recovery of US$4 680.

Marumahoko is said to have admitted using US$300 from the money to pay a lawyer upon learning that Tsvarisai had been picked up by police.

Detectives later recovered an Eko P29 ONT 007 blowgun loaded with eight rounds at the crime scene.

Comm Nyati said the fatal incident occurred when Marumahoko allegedly attempted to escape during indications.

“During the incident, Marumahoko allegedly attempted to escape and was apprehended by members of the public who had mobilised to effect a citizens’ arrest.”

Marumahoko suffered serious injuries during the arrest and was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, where he died upon admission.

Police say investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for two outstanding suspects identified only as William and Spencer. Herald