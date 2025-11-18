PRISON GUARD TURNED ROBBER KILLED

A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer stationed at Chinhoyi Remand Prison has died after sustaining severe injuries during a mob attempt to effect a citizens’ arrest, amid allegations that he was involved in a series of armed robberies in the town.
Tawanda
Marumahoko (34) was already out on bail for several armed robbery cases when he
was implicated in a fresh incident involving a staged robbery along
Harare–Chirundu Road.
The alleged
crime occurred on November 14, 2025, near the Mashonaland West Provincial
Heroes Acre where US$10 000 and a cellphone were reportedly taken from a
delivery truck travelling from Banket to Chinhoyi.
According to
police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyati, the truck driver, Kenneth
Tsvarisai (32), was arrested on November 15 after detectives received
information linking him to the incident.
“Investigations
later revealed that he had allegedly provided inside information to accomplices
and conspired with them to fake the robbery soon after receiving the cash from
his manager,” he said.
After his
arrest, Tsvarisai implicated Marumahoko, leading to the prison officer’s arrest
and the recovery of US$4 680.
Marumahoko is
said to have admitted using US$300 from the money to pay a lawyer upon learning
that Tsvarisai had been picked up by police.
Detectives
later recovered an Eko P29 ONT 007 blowgun loaded with eight rounds at the
crime scene.
Comm Nyati said
the fatal incident occurred when Marumahoko allegedly attempted to escape
during indications.
“During the
incident, Marumahoko allegedly attempted to escape and was apprehended by
members of the public who had mobilised to effect a citizens’ arrest.”
Marumahoko
suffered serious injuries during the arrest and was rushed to Chinhoyi
Provincial Hospital, where he died upon admission.
Police say
investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding his
death.
Meanwhile, a
manhunt has been launched for two outstanding suspects identified only as
William and Spencer. Herald
