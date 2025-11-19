BOY (7) HANGS SELF

Police have launched full-scale investigations to establish circumstances behind a gruesome case in which a seven-year-old boy was found hanging on a tree after allegedly committing suicide in Datata Village in Makoni District.

The community is failing to come to terms on what could have troubled the minor who was an Early Childhood Development (ECD B) learner at Datata Primary School, to make such a drastic decision, and have called upon the police to dig deeper into the case.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, saying Kissmore Huta was found hanging from a tree about one hundred metres from their homestead.

“On November 15, around 11am at Plot 40A, Datata Village in Inyati Mine, Kissmore Huta who was an ECD B learner at Datata Primary School proceeded to a nearby bush approximately 100m from their homestead to obtain tree bark rope to make a cattle driving whip.

“He was in the company of his 11-year-old sister.

“When Kissmore started extracting the tree bark rope, his sister returned home where she had been called by their mother, Ms Sarah Kusena (42). After about 15 minutes, the sister returned where she had left Kissmore, and found him hanging from a tree branch which is about two and half meters from the ground, tying himself on the neck.

“She called Kissmore, but he did not respond. She rushed home to inform her mother. Ms Kusena arrived at the scene and found Kissmore already dead. She reported the matter to ZRP Inyati Mine and the body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for a post-mortem,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post