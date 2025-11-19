BOY (7) HANGS SELF

Police have launched full-scale investigations to establish circumstances behind a gruesome case in which a seven-year-old boy was found hanging on a tree after allegedly committing suicide in Datata Village in Makoni District.
The community
is failing to come to terms on what could have troubled the minor who was an
Early Childhood Development (ECD B) learner at Datata Primary School, to make
such a drastic decision, and have called upon the police to dig deeper into the
case.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
confirmed the incident, saying Kissmore Huta was found hanging from a tree
about one hundred metres from their homestead.
“On November
15, around 11am at Plot 40A, Datata Village in Inyati Mine, Kissmore Huta who
was an ECD B learner at Datata Primary School proceeded to a nearby bush
approximately 100m from their homestead to obtain tree bark rope to make a
cattle driving whip.
“He was in the
company of his 11-year-old sister.
“When Kissmore
started extracting the tree bark rope, his sister returned home where she had
been called by their mother, Ms Sarah Kusena (42). After about 15 minutes, the
sister returned where she had left Kissmore, and found him hanging from a tree
branch which is about two and half meters from the ground, tying himself on the
neck.
“She called
Kissmore, but he did not respond. She rushed home to inform her mother. Ms
Kusena arrived at the scene and found Kissmore already dead. She reported the
matter to ZRP Inyati Mine and the body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital
for a post-mortem,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post
