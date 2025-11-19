CHINESE FIRM LOSES SEIZED MINING EQUIPMENT LEGAL FIGHT

Police have successfully overturned a ruling compelling them to release seized mining equipment in a legal showdown pitting the force and a Chinese gold mining company.

The case, heard by Justice Joel Mambara, revolved around a default judgment granted in July, which had ordered the immediate return of the equipment to Jiayuan Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

Officer Commanding Police (Mashonaland Central Province) and the Commissioner-General of police, citing procedural barriers, argued that the equipment had been lawfully forfeited to the State following a criminal conviction.

The dispute began in May 2025, when Jiayuan Investments was convicted in Bindura for unlawful alluvial mining.

A magistrate ordered the return of hired equipment to its owners while forfeiting other machinery used in the offence to the State.

Jiayuan, disputing the forfeiture, filed an urgent application in the High Court in July, seeking a mandamus to compel the police to release the equipment.

With no opposition filed and no police presence at the hearing, Justice Chikowero issued the order in default, giving the police 48 hours to comply.

The police, however, refused, arguing that the equipment’s forfeiture to the State made compliance impossible.

They claimed their failure to oppose the application stemmed from administrative delays tied to the electronic filing system recently implemented in the courts.

By the time their lawyers were linked to the case, the judgment had already been issued. Acting swiftly, the police filed a rescission application less than a week later.

Jiayuan’s legal team opposed the rescission, raising preliminary objections.

They invoked the “dirty hands” doctrine, arguing that the police, by defying the court’s order, had no right to be heard.

They also questioned the police’s legal standing, asserting that as enforcers of the law, the police had no direct interest in the equipment’s ownership.

Justice Mambara dismissed both arguments, emphasising that courts should prioritise justice over procedural technicalities.

While acknowledging the police’s failure to seek a formal stay of execution, the court determined that the default judgment itself was the core issue, and refusing to hear the application would risk injustice.

The judge turned to the rescission’s merits, analysing whether the police met the legal threshold.

Police explained their default, citing tight timelines and technical glitches in filing opposition.

They argued they acted promptly upon learning of the judgment, filing the rescission application within days.

On the merits, they claimed the magistrate’s forfeiture order legally barred them from releasing the equipment, making Jiayuan’s mandamus improper.

Jiayuan countered that the forfeiture was invalid and that the police had no lawful claim to the machinery.

Justice Mambara found the police’s explanation credible and their defence arguable, noting that the forfeiture’s legality and the mandamus’s propriety raised substantive legal questions.

The court sided with the principle that disputes should be resolved on their merits, granting the rescission application and reinstating the case for a full hearing.

Jiayuan was ordered to pay the costs of the application, with the court admonishing parties against clinging to default judgments at the expense of justice.

For now, the equipment remains in limbo, with ownership and legal rights set to be contested in the reinstated proceedings. Herald