MAN KILLS CHEATING WIFE, COMMITS SUICIDE

A Birchenough Bridge man struck his wife with an axe several times on the head and on the neck over the wife’s alleged infidelity and went on to commit suicide. Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident that happened last Tuesday at Gadzai Village around 2am.

Luckson Muchadei (42) allegedly sneaked out of bed, armed himself with an axe and struck his wife, Prisca Mabuyazve (33) who was sleeping facing downwards several times on the head and neck. Muchadei walked five kilometres from the homestead and drank rat poison. Circumstances are that the couple was cohabiting at John Dube’s homestead at Gadzai Village.

Muchadei was allegedly accusing Mubayazve of infidelity and at one time he abandoned her and moved in with his parents.

On the day in question, Muchadei visited his estranged wife around 8pm and they retired to bed around 10pm.

Muchadei woke up around 2am, armed himself with an axe and struck his sleeping wife several times on the head and neck. Mubayazve died on the spot.

Muchadei covered the body with a blanket, left the axe on the scene, went into a bushy area some five kilometres from the homestead and drank rat poison.

Mubayazve’s body was discovered around 6am by Simbarashe Nemadire who was seeking to collect a debt he was owed. Nemadire alerted neighbours and a Police report was filed.

Muchadei was found writhing in pain an hour later by Given Teketesa (13) who alerted Police details. Muchadei was arrested and rushed to Birchenough Bridge Hospital where he died. Masvingo Mirror