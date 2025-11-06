JUDGE FREES NOTORIOUS ARMED ROBBER

A notorious armed robber, who survived shootouts with CID Homicide officers on several occasions, has been granted US$100 bail.

High Court judge Justice Rogers Manyangadze granted Godfrey Josi bail together with his accomplices Andrew Nyamutowa and Prince Nyamhanza.

The trio is facing robbery allegations. The robbery happened on June 9 this year.

According to court papers Josi, Nyamutowa, Nyamhanza and other accomplices who are still at large went to the complainants’ premises in Eastlea, Harare, armed with pistols and a rifle.

The court heard that the duo manhandled two complainants, used a grinder to break a safe from which they stole US$10 000.

They stole other items which included a Webley revolver before fleeing the scene.

The State further submitted that the trio tried to evade arrest and the police had to discharge firearms to effect arrest.

There was overwhelming evidence against them in the form of a CCTV video clip that shows Josi at the scene of crime.

The judge said the crime of robbery, especially where firearms are used to threaten the victims, always leaves the victims traumatised.

“It is one of the most blatant and brazen invasions of privacy, as the armed perpetrators force their way into victims’ residential and business premises.

“Society rightly expects protection from the criminal justice system, even at the pre-trial stage. For this to happen, a prima facie case must be established against the accused concerned. The evidence need not be watertight, as a bail inquiry is not a trial.

“It is, therefore, imperative for investigating officers to present to prosecutors information that constitutes a strong prima facie case, on the basis of which the latter is able to oppose bail, and on the basis of which the court can justifiably deny bail,“ the judge said.

“This imperative is stronger in violent offences that pose a great risk to life such as armed robbery. The criminal justice system will be seriously undermined if accused persons arrested for such grave crimes are routinely released on bail.

“The reason for their release is that the State would have failed to substantiate the information on the Request for Remand Form, commonly referred to as Form 242.”

Justice Manyangadze further said in the face of grave allegations of armed robbery, the facts placed before the court are such that the State’s opposition to bail has no leg to stand, on saying this caused the State to concede to the granting of bail.

The judge then granted the trio US$100 bail.

Josi reportedly spent more than a decade committing armed robberies.

With over 20 pending cases of armed robbery, he was acquitted of money laundering charges alongside his wife in 2022 by a Harare magistrate.

The magistrate was later investigated by the Judicial Service Commission.

According to the State, Josi committed robberies around Harare from 2017 to June 2021.

The State alleged that there was evidence that linked Josi and his accomplices to the offence.

He allegedly brought several properties from the proceeds of crime.

In 2021, Josi was arrested for robbing a Chinese national at his residence at the University of Zimbabwe farm compound and went away with US$60 000. Newsday