JUDGE FREES NOTORIOUS ARMED ROBBER

A notorious armed robber, who survived shootouts with CID Homicide officers on several occasions, has been granted US$100 bail.
High Court
judge Justice Rogers Manyangadze granted Godfrey Josi bail together with his
accomplices Andrew Nyamutowa and Prince Nyamhanza.
The trio is
facing robbery allegations. The robbery happened on June 9 this year.
According to
court papers Josi, Nyamutowa, Nyamhanza and other accomplices who are still at
large went to the complainants’ premises in Eastlea, Harare, armed with pistols
and a rifle.
The court heard
that the duo manhandled two complainants, used a grinder to break a safe from
which they stole US$10 000.
They stole
other items which included a Webley revolver before fleeing the scene.
The State
further submitted that the trio tried to evade arrest and the police had to
discharge firearms to effect arrest.
There was
overwhelming evidence against them in the form of a CCTV video clip that shows
Josi at the scene of crime.
The judge said
the crime of robbery, especially where firearms are used to threaten the
victims, always leaves the victims traumatised.
“It is one of
the most blatant and brazen invasions of privacy, as the armed perpetrators
force their way into victims’ residential and business premises.
“Society
rightly expects protection from the criminal justice system, even at the
pre-trial stage. For this to happen, a prima facie case must be established
against the accused concerned. The evidence need not be watertight, as a bail
inquiry is not a trial.
“It is,
therefore, imperative for investigating officers to present to prosecutors
information that constitutes a strong prima facie case, on the basis of which
the latter is able to oppose bail, and on the basis of which the court can
justifiably deny bail,“ the judge said.
“This
imperative is stronger in violent offences that pose a great risk to life such
as armed robbery. The criminal justice system will be seriously undermined if
accused persons arrested for such grave crimes are routinely released on bail.
“The reason for
their release is that the State would have failed to substantiate the
information on the Request for Remand Form, commonly referred to as Form 242.”
Justice
Manyangadze further said in the face of grave allegations of armed robbery, the
facts placed before the court are such that the State’s opposition to bail has
no leg to stand, on saying this caused the State to concede to the granting of
bail.
The judge then
granted the trio US$100 bail.
Josi reportedly
spent more than a decade committing armed robberies.
With over 20
pending cases of armed robbery, he was acquitted of money laundering charges
alongside his wife in 2022 by a Harare magistrate.
The magistrate
was later investigated by the Judicial Service Commission.
According to
the State, Josi committed robberies around Harare from 2017 to June 2021.
The State
alleged that there was evidence that linked Josi and his accomplices to the
offence.
He allegedly
brought several properties from the proceeds of crime.
In 2021, Josi
was arrested for robbing a Chinese national at his residence at the University
of Zimbabwe farm compound and went away with US$60 000. Newsday
