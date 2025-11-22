MASHAYAMOMBE BACK IN THE FOLD

Former Zanu PF South MP Shadreck Mashayamombe has bounced back into the party’s executive structures after being co-opted as district secretary for local government on Friday, NewsDay Live has learnt.

Mashayamombe was co-opted by the Rex Nhongo District, Zone 6, at a meeting held on Friday at the Saturday Retreat in Churu Constituency.

The former Harare provincial commissar was expelled from Zanu PF in November 2017 over alleged links to the G40 faction following the fall of long-time ruler, the late Robert Mugabe, who was removed from office in a 2017 coup that ushered President Emmerson Mnangagwa into power.

He was readmitted back in the party in 2023 as a card-carrying member.

The latest co-option marks his full return to active politics as an office-bearing member. Newsday