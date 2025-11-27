AFTER THE FEUD : CONTRACT EXTENDED TO 2030

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, has had his contract extended by an initial one year to November 2026, with a further extension of four years until 2030.

This decision came after a special council meeting held on Thursday morning, which was monitored by officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The city’s mayor, Councillor David Coltart, confirmed the latest development, revealing that after a vote, 17 councillors voted in favor of the contract extension, seven voted against, and four councillors declined to vote.

“You can get the full details from the corporate communications manager, Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu, but what I can confirm for now is that Clr Mxolisi Mahlangu’s proposal, which was seconded by Clr Aston Mhlanga, was endorsed with a 17 to 7 vote and four councillor abstained.

“So, the Town Clerk’s contract has been increased by an initial one year, till November 2026, and once that one expires, it will be increased by a further four years,” said Clr Coltart. Chronicle